Swiss Watchmaker Vacheron Constantin Makes a Play For The USA

According to WWD, famed Swiss watchmaker Vacheron Constantin is preparing to multiply upon the brand’s expansion, with a mission to make it big in the US of A.

Watches have always been big business in the retail world, and remain one of the big ticket items in the menswear world for which guys will regular pay top dollar, rather like handbags in the women’s market. Although Constantin is currently only one U.S. store, the location apparently accounts for a remarkable amount of the company’s immense profit. In addition to the existing boutique on New York’s Madison Avenue, a Las Vegas store will be revealed next month, followed by three others planned to open across the nation.

CEO Juan-Carlos Torres tells WWD he wants to have a “real push” in the States, due to the brand’s significant value of American consumers.

“If you ask what’s the best brand, in America, everyone will say Patek Philippe,” Torres said, noting that in China, Vacheron is front of mind even if its sales are lower than competitors such as Patek and Rolex. “To be number one is not about the turnover,” he said. “The idea is to become the alternative to Patek in America.”

Torres believes the company can seriously boots its profits here in the States with relative ease, though his primary goal is a bit more subjective: “In terms of respect, my target is that Americans understand that Vacheron Constantin is unique,” he told WWD.