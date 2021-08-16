10 Vaccine Card Holders That Are Surprisingly Stylish

Scroll To See More Images

PSA: You should totally get the COVID-19 vaccine, if you can! And, now that that the vaccines are readily available all across the country, it’s time to focus our attention on making sure that those of us who are vaccinated keep proof on us at all times. I, for one, have been carrying my vaccine card in my wallet for the last few months, so I’m currently on the lookout for a dedicated vaccine card holder so I can upgrade my situation. Naturally, I turned to Etsy for a bunch of cute options and rounded up the best ones for you to shop right here.

I personally want a vaccine card holder that will stand out in my handbag and will be different from everyone else’s so I don’t get confused on a night out, so heading to Etsy was a no-brainer. I already love the site for its selection of other COVID-friendly pieces like fashion-friendly cloth masks or KN95 options and I am happy to report that the range of vaccine card holders is second-to-none as well. Plus, you can find the one that you love and support a small business at the same time—and what’s better than that?

Whether you want a luxe leather look or a basic laminated sleeve that features a funny slogan, this list has it all—and they’re all super affordable, too. Read on to shop a bunch of card holders that are actually cute. If you really want to go all-in, I won’t blame you for buying multiple to match different handbags. Just make sure to put your card in before you hit the town!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Vaccine Card Holder Sleeve

I can all but guarantee that you will never lose this holographic vaccine card holder at the bottom of your everyday tote bag.

Vaccination Card Protector

Keep your aesthetic in check and pick up this chic marble-printed vaccine card holder. Now it will fit in perfectly with all of your other accessories.

Leather Vaccine Card Holder With Key Ring

If you’re prone to losing things that aren’t literally attached to you, make sure that this leather vaccine holder is on your key ring. Or, use a carabineer to hook it up to your handbag.

Vaccination Card Protector

If you don’t want a card holder that takes itself too seriously, pick up one of these laminated sleeves that feature a few different funny graphics.

Schitt’s Creek Vinyl Vaccine Card Holder

I love anything that has to do with Schitt’s Creek. If you’re like me, you simply have to pick up this punny vaccine card holder right now.

Vaccine Card Holder

Want to keep it simple? Opt for one of these croc-printed vaccine card holders. They come in 48 (!) different colors.

Flowers Vaccination Card Holder

Floral prints? On your vaccine card holders? Groundbreaking! Good luck selecting your favorite from 24 different prints.

Caffeinated & Vaccinated Card Holder

Sure, you’re vaxxed and waxed—but are you caffeinated? Obviously! Buy this card holder and show off your caffeine addiction with pride.

Grey’s Anatomy Vaccine Card Holder

Grey’s Anatomy superfans, this laminated card sleeve is for you! I mean, has this quote ever felt more appropriate than in the current moment?

Leather Vaccine Card Holder

We get it—you want a vaccine card holder that feels a little more elevated. This leather embossed option fits the bill.