The V Man Party Makes It Rain

If I named all of the people in attendance at the V Man party at the new Mondrian SoHo to celebrate Kanye’s cover last night, I wouldn’t have room for a post. Here’s a glimpse: Kanye West, Keri Hilson, Alexander Wang, Julia Restoin Roitfeld, Harley Viera- Newton, Bryanboy, Vera Wang, Sean Lennon, Sean Avery, Zoe Kravitz, Prabal Gurung, Leigh Lezark, Brad Goreski, and Richard Chai the perfect mix of music, fashion and ‘I don’t know what you do, but I know who you are.’

There was a hot tranny DJ, go-go dancers, and champagne that flowed while money rained from the ceiling no, seriously. Everyone seemed super psyched, especially the kids who already showed, including a backwards hatted Prabal Gurung who explained he’s “unwinding…very slowly.” Brad Goreski said the party and New York Fashion Week in general had been “beyond amazing,” and Alexander Wang danced for about three hours straight which basically says it all, no? It may have made waking up for Yigal Azrouel’s show this morning deadly, but click through for proof that it was all worth it.

All photos courtesy of Billy Farrell Agency

