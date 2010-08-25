V Magazine Takes New Yorkers To Task In ‘Uptown And Downtown’

V Magazine maintains its position on the precipice of art and high fashion. In issue #67, the magazine takes New Yorkers to task with the editorial ‘Uptown and Downtown’. The premise? “From Bergdorfs to the Bowery, New Yorkers write their own rules of style, then turn around and break them all.”

Shot by Mario Testino and featuring stunners Carmen Kass, Freja Beha Erichsen, Anna Selezneva and Sasha Pivovarova, the editorial is both photographed on the gum peppered sidewalks of Manhattan and in a pristine photo studio. That juxtaposition of perfectly tidy and utterly urban finds its way into the pieces styled by Sarajane Hoare. White gloves go green for the UES-inspired looks, while black leather makes its way onto Freja’s forearms. Whether capturing floor length gowns or fur vests, tousled morning-after hair or manic panic updos, the shots are stunning and leave us pondering: which fashion camp do we belong to?

See all images in the 16-page spread when V Magazine #67 hits stands September 2, but get the sneak peek here first.



V Magazine # 67 Photo: Mario Testino



V Magazine # 67 Photo: Mario Testino





V Magazine # 67 Photo: Mario Testino

All photos courtesy of V Magazine