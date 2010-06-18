V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling

Alessandra Ambrosio in V Magazine (#66). Photo: Sebastian Faena

V Mag, like just about the rest of the globe, has a serious case of soccer fever. In an ingenious, high-on camp spread Sebastian Faena shot models as botineras (aka Argentinian footballers’ wives) for the August 2010 issue.

This may be a little-known phenomenon stateside, but the tabloid-derivative pictorial including bling, booty and a bronzed and breastfeeding Maryna Linchuk, under tag lines like “My Husband Loves My New Body” requires little exposition.



Top left to right: Eniko Mihalik, Maryna Linchuk; Bottom left to right: Alessandra Ambrosio, Dree Hemingway, Eniko Mihalik, Martin Landgreve

Alessandra Ambrosio is featured alongside Linchuk and fellow mannequins Dree Hemingway, Eniko Mihalik, Evandro Soldati, Martin Landgreve, Jacques Naude, Simon Nessman, and Constance Jablonski. In a JWoww goes south sort of way, the kids are piled with as much gold lam, fringe, denim-on-denim, and logo love as one editorial can take.



Maryna Linchuk



Simon Nessman



Dree Hemingway, Simon Nessman



Constance Jablonski



Maryna Linchuk



Evandro Soldati



Dree Hemingway



Eniko Mihalik

Check out the full Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele- styled editorial in the “Sexy Body Issue” of V Magazine (#66) when it hits stands July 8.

All photos: Sebastian Faena, courtesy of V Magazine



