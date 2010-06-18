StyleCaster
Share

V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling

What's hot
StyleCaster

V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling

Kerry Pieri
by

Alessandra Ambrosio in V Magazine (#66). Photo: Sebastian Faena

V Mag, like just about the rest of the globe, has a serious case of soccer fever. In an ingenious, high-on camp spread Sebastian Faena shot models as botineras (aka Argentinian footballers’ wives) for the August 2010 issue.

This may be a little-known phenomenon stateside, but the tabloid-derivative pictorial including bling, booty and a bronzed and breastfeeding Maryna Linchuk, under tag lines like “My Husband Loves My New Body” requires little exposition.
93815 1276886103 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Top left to right: Eniko Mihalik, Maryna Linchuk; Bottom left to right: Alessandra Ambrosio, Dree Hemingway, Eniko Mihalik, Martin Landgreve

Alessandra Ambrosio is featured alongside Linchuk and fellow mannequins Dree Hemingway, Eniko Mihalik, Evandro Soldati, Martin Landgreve, Jacques Naude, Simon Nessman, and Constance Jablonski. In a JWoww goes south sort of way, the kids are piled with as much gold lam, fringe, denim-on-denim, and logo love as one editorial can take.
93812 1276886538 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Maryna Linchuk
93813 1276886089 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Simon Nessman
93814 1276886096 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Dree Hemingway, Simon Nessman
93816 1276886121 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Constance Jablonski

93819 1276888033 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Maryna Linchuk

93820 1276888036 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Evandro Soldati
93817 1276886601 486x V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Dree Hemingway
93822 1276888044 V Magazine Gives New Meaning To Soccer Camp: Booty, Breastfeeding And Bling
Eniko Mihalik

Check out the full Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele-styled editorial in the “Sexy Body Issue” of V Magazine (#66) when it hits stands July 8.

All photos: Sebastian Faena, courtesy of V Magazine

Related:
12 Sexy Celeb Moms Who Can Rock a Bikini Better Than Us
Spring’s Raciest Fashion Magazine Editorials
Cristiano Ronaldo, A-Rod Plus 8 More Of The Biggest Players On And Off The Field

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share