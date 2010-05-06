V Magazine Gets Artsy, Pairs Daisy Lowe With Kate Moss and Steve Buscemi Photos

New York art group The Boys Collective collaboration with V magazine. Art by Mario Brotha, Photography by Glen Luchford.

We’re suckers for an awesome fashion editorial, the types to tear them out and tape to our walls. Fashion photographers are as on-our-radar as Jennifer Aniston‘s love life is at US Weekly.

Par example, the upcoming Issue 65 of V Magazine (issue #65) spread Poster Child is one creative endeavor. The publication tapped art group The Boys Collective to tamper with some shots by lensman Glen Luchford. Or as the mag puts it, subverts the ideal of the fashion image by “cutting, collaging, and setting fire to it.”

Recalling the age-old question, “what is art?” the spread brings to mind Dadaism and Man Ray’s rayographs, and features Daisy Lowe, Lea Groesland and Tao Okamoto along with archival imagery of supermodels Kristen McMenamy, Kate Moss and actor Steve Buscemi.

The resulting images shot by Glen Luchford and styled by Beth Fenton, are colorful, cool, equally tear out-and-slap-them-to-the-wall-worthy, but also quite the conversation starter. Is it still fashion photography now, or is it art? The question rages on.

Get your hands on the printed version when V65 hits stands May 11. In the meantime, check out the images above and below and let us know what you think of the editorial/art collaboration in the comments.



All images courtesy of V magazine.