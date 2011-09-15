V Magazine Black & White Ball Goes Off With A ‘Boom Boom’

Want to take a guess at which stylish soire from last night was black, white and red all over?

If you guessed V Magazine‘s Black and White Ball in honor of their 73rd issue, celebrating the iconic legend of Elizabeth Taylor, held last night at The Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room in New York City, then you would be correct!

The invite for this fiercely exclusively fete had asked for the gentlemen to dress in formal black and white duds, while the ladies were asked to dress in an Elizabeth Taylor-inspired outfit. For the most part, event attendees just seemed to go down the black and white route for their head-to-toe looks, with everyone looking pretty darn red-hot!

Fashion industry VIPs (like Nicola Formichetti, Rachel Zoe and Brad Goreski) and the city’s downtown darlings (oh, what’s up Matt Kays, Sky Ferreira and Kristin Gallegos?) were spotted all around last night, filling in the infamous nightlife spot at the top of the Standard Hotel. With the party’s soundtrack being curated by one miss Lady Bunny, a mix of Oldies, Top 40 and Euro-house jams got the chic partygoers shaking and grooving in their Louboutin soles.

To see a whole slew of fashionable faces that partied it up last night with V Magazine, Magnum Ice Cream and an Elizabeth Taylor ice scuplture, click through the photos in the slideshow above!