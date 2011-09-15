V Magazine Black & White Ball Goes Off With A ‘Boom Boom’

Want to take a guess at which stylish soire from last night was black, white and red all over?
If you guessed V Magazine‘s Black and White Ball in honor of their 73rd issue, celebrating the iconic legend of Elizabeth Taylor, held last night at The Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room in New York City, then you would be correct!
The invite for this fiercely exclusively fete had asked for the gentlemen to dress in formal black and white duds, while the ladies were asked to dress in an Elizabeth Taylor-inspired outfit. For the most part, event attendees just seemed to go down the black and white route for their head-to-toe looks, with everyone looking pretty darn red-hot!
Fashion industry VIPs (like Nicola Formichetti, Rachel Zoe and Brad Goreski) and the city’s downtown darlings (oh, what’s up Matt Kays, Sky Ferreira and Kristin Gallegos?) were spotted all around last night, filling in the infamous nightlife spot at the top of the Standard Hotel. With the party’s soundtrack being curated by one miss Lady Bunny, a mix of Oldies, Top 40 and Euro-house jams got the chic partygoers shaking and grooving in their Louboutin soles.
To see a whole slew of fashionable faces that partied it up last night with V Magazine, Magnum Ice Cream and an Elizabeth Taylor ice scuplture, click through the photos in the slideshow above!
"Boy Wonder" Andrej Pejic and fashion maverick Nicola Formichetti were spotted at last night's V Magazine Black and White Ball, held at the Boom Boom Room in the Standard Hotel
If I ever had a fairy Godmother, I would want it to be DJ-slash-Comedien(ne?) Lady Bunny
Champagne toasts were heard all around at last night's shin dig. Guests sipped on flutes of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label as they partied.
Dear Rembrandt Duran, can I please have your hat? KTHANKSBAI!
Party pals Lucien and Michel pose for a quick snap
And the winner for the best Elizabeth Taylor look-alike goes to...
Gratuitous balloon-covered ceiling shot
Jessica Hart is always adorable. ALWAYS.
Bandana print shirt, FTW!
Downtown darling Kristin Gallegos (right) is a babe magnetand here's the proof
Ear kisses are cute, but that necklace to the left is even cuter!
DJ Mia Moretti and her bunny-eared buddy Michael make quite a duo!
Angela Pham and her gal pal are such cutiepies!
I think I heard Usher muble something last night..."Yeah, Yeah Yeah. Yeah. Yeah, Yeah"...or maybe that was just in my head?
Everyone's favorite Joe Zee and buds hang out in front of the Magnum Ice Cream photo booth
Brad Goreski looking classic per usual
If I was related to Ladyfag, I think I would be a better person
My latest music crush, Theophilus London
Lovebirds Nick Ackerman and Sky Ferreira were seen canoodling at the Boom Boom Room last night
BFFs Carine Roitfeld and V Magazine's Stephen Gan are a super duo of fashion spectacularness!