UV Sanitizers to Clean & Deodorize Stinky Shoes

I’ve battled stinky feet for my entire lifetime, and while I’ve tended to rely on odor-reducing powders and a few clever DIY hacks like placing scented dryer sheets in my running shoes to refreshen things up, these remedies traditionally only mask the foul smell — they don’t really tend to address the problem that’s causing it. While I’ve been known to toss a pair of gym shoes in the laundry during desperate attempts to save a favorite pair of sneakers, this method is yet another temporary quick fix — it’s certainly not a longterm solution.

Fortunately, you’re not completely out of luck when it comes to cleaning, sanitizing and getting rid of your shoe’s offensive stink factor for good. UV (ultraviolet) sanitizers designed specifically to target and get rid of odor-causing bacteria and fungus in your shoes now exist, and they’re truly game-changers. Not only do these next-level devices get rid of odor, but they also kill bacteria and fungus, which both put you at greater risk for developing infections such as Athlete’s Foot. Rather than trying to merely hide the stench in your shoes without addressing the actual source of it, we strongly suggest investing in one of these bacteria-killing gadgets to get the job done right.

1. SteriShoe UV Shoe Sanitizer

This powerful and clinically-proven ultraviolet shoe sterilizer has been recommended by over 1000 doctors for odor prevention and toenail fungus. It’s able to kill up to 99 percent of bacteria and fungus that can harbor inside shoes and boots.

2. Comyan Germicidal Shoe Sterilizer

These germicidal shoe lamps are able to dry moisture, eliminate odor significantly and kill infection-causing bacteria within just 15 minutes. This device is also backed by a one year warranty.

3. Lukrich Ultraviolet Shoe Deodorizer

This pair of ultra-compact and travel-friendly ultraviolet shoe sanitizers are great for on-the-go odor control. You can use them with almost any power bank, laptop, or car charger for quick results.