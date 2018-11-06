The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality

Jumpsuits are one of the greatest gifts the sartorial gods have ever blessed us with. They’re comfortable, low-maintenance and chic—all at the same damn time. It’s like someone looked at our world and realized we’d all be better off if onesies were turned into acceptable pieces of clothing.

Jumpsuits come with one obvious limitation, though: They’re pretty much spring/summer-exclusive. The lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes that pervade the genre are strictly warm-weather-appropriate, leaving all of us (sadly) sans jumpsuits for a full two seasons.

Until now. The utility jumpsuit trend saw this tragedy and undid it. It took the best of what jumpsuits had to offer—comfort and effortless style—and rendered it fall/winter-appropriate through heavier fabrics and more structured silhouettes.

Jumpsuits are no longer restricted by seasonality—they transcend it; a few jumpsuit staples can officially carry someone through an entire year. If that’s not the best damn news you’ve ever heard, I don’t know what is.

And a quick note: Though the phrase “utility jumpsuit” sounds all function and no style, the reality is anything but. Each piece offers both in equal measure, and if you don’t believe me, a quick glance at the utility jumpsuits currently on offer will certainly convince you.

Here, you’ll find 19 of the chicest utility jumpsuits on the market right now. Stock up on one—or a few. They’re fun enough to brighten up your wardrobe, cozy enough to wear nonstop and versatile enough to justify the expense. That’s fashion’s equivalent of a triple threat—why miss out?