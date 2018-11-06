The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality

Jumpsuits are one of the greatest gifts the sartorial gods have ever blessed us with. They’re comfortable, low-maintenance and chic—all at the same damn time. It’s like someone looked at our world and realized we’d all be better off if onesies were turned into acceptable pieces of clothing.
Jumpsuits come with one obvious limitation, though: They’re pretty much spring/summer-exclusive. The lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes that pervade the genre are strictly warm-weather-appropriate, leaving all of us (sadly) sans jumpsuits for a full two seasons.
Until now. The utility jumpsuit trend saw this tragedy and undid it. It took the best of what jumpsuits had to offer—comfort and effortless style—and rendered it fall/winter-appropriate through heavier fabrics and more structured silhouettes.
Jumpsuits are no longer restricted by seasonality—they transcend it; a few jumpsuit staples can officially carry someone through an entire year. If that’s not the best damn news you’ve ever heard, I don’t know what is.
And a quick note: Though the phrase “utility jumpsuit” sounds all function and no style, the reality is anything but. Each piece offers both in equal measure, and if you don’t believe me, a quick glance at the utility jumpsuits currently on offer will certainly convince you.
Here, you’ll find 19 of the chicest utility jumpsuits on the market right now. Stock up on one—or a few. They’re fun enough to brighten up your wardrobe, cozy enough to wear nonstop and versatile enough to justify the expense. That’s fashion’s equivalent of a triple threat—why miss out?
Mekan Utility Jumpsuit
A one-stop shop for statement-making style.
Mekan utility jumpsuit, $110 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Sugarhigh Lovestoned Cosmo Coverall
Get your astrology fix in a single piece of clothing.
Sugarhigh Lovestoned Cosmo coverall, $298 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Stussy Nora Coverall
Turn heads in all-red-everything.
Stussy Nora coverall, $135 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Sister Jane Flivver Utility Romper
Rompers are totally on the menu, too.
Sister Jane Flivver utility romper, $105 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Lioness Lara Button-Front Jumpsuit
A long-sleeve jumpsuit? Don't mind if we do.
Lioness Lara button-front jumpsuit, $60 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Whistles Jungle Cat Utility Jumpsuit
The coziest way to wear this season's boldest print.
Whistles jungle cat utility jumpsuit, $359 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Tibi Cotton-Blend Twill Jumpsuit
An office-appropriate way to wear pajamas.
Tibi cotton-blend twill jumpsuit, $725 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Lucy Collared Button-Front Jumpsuit
When sneakers don't dress down an outfit—and instead, make it look cooler—you know you've won.
Lucy collared button-front jumpsuit, $89 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Wide-Leg Utility Jumpsuit
Pair this with your favorite trench and scarf, and you're set.
Wide-leg utility jumpsuit, $90 at Nordstrom
Photo:
Nordstrom.
Lacausa Plaid Collared Jumpsuit
The utility jumpsuit trend met the wide-leg crop trend, and the two lived happily ever after.
Lacausa plaid collared jumpsuit, $242 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
White Denim Utility Jumpsuit
Winter white got a seriously contemporary upgrade.
White denim utility jumpsuit, $103 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Rosie Utility Jumpsuit
Because all-millennial-pink-everything can't be beat.
Rosie utility jumpsuit, $99 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
Utility Slaying This Jumpsuit
The utility jumpsuit in its most classic form.
Utility Slaying This Jumpsuit, $60 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.
Denim Jumpsuit
The easiest way to wear a Canadian tuxedo.
Denim jumpsuit, $53 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Charlie Utility Jumpsuit
We don't know what we love more—the punchy color or the soft AF fabric.
Charlie utility jumpsuit, $188 at Anthropologie
Photo:
Anthropologie.
Villa Utility Jumpsuit
Boxy cuts are available for shoppers who prefer to play with silhouettes.
Villa utility jumpsuit, $79 at ASOS
Photo:
ASOS.
Frame Linen-Blend Jumpsuit
Instant chic.
Frame linen-blend jumpsuit, $330 at Net-a-Porter
Photo:
Net-a-Porter.
Patch Graphic Utility Jumpsuit
In case you prefer your jumpsuits with a distinctly retro feel.
Patch graphic utility jumpsuit, $43 at Forever21
Photo:
Forever21.
Drawn Together Utility Jumpsuit
So soft you'll never want to take it off.
Drawn Together utility jumpsuit, $90 at Nasty Gal
Photo:
Nasty Gal.