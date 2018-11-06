StyleCaster
Share

The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality

Lindsey Lanquist
by
The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.

Jumpsuits are one of the greatest gifts the sartorial gods have ever blessed us with. They’re comfortable, low-maintenance and chic—all at the same damn time. It’s like someone looked at our world and realized we’d all be better off if onesies were turned into acceptable pieces of clothing.

Jumpsuits come with one obvious limitation, though: They’re pretty much spring/summer-exclusive. The lightweight fabrics and breezy silhouettes that pervade the genre are strictly warm-weather-appropriate, leaving all of us (sadly) sans jumpsuits for a full two seasons.

MORE: There Is Literally Nothing More Dramatic than a Cape Dress

Until now. The utility jumpsuit trend saw this tragedy and undid it. It took the best of what jumpsuits had to offer—comfort and effortless style—and rendered it fall/winter-appropriate through heavier fabrics and more structured silhouettes.

Jumpsuits are no longer restricted by seasonality—they transcend it; a few jumpsuit staples can officially carry someone through an entire year. If that’s not the best damn news you’ve ever heard, I don’t know what is.

MORE: 17 Instagram-Famous Fall Pieces That Are Actually Worth the Hype

And a quick note: Though the phrase “utility jumpsuit” sounds all function and no style, the reality is anything but. Each piece offers both in equal measure, and if you don’t believe me, a quick glance at the utility jumpsuits currently on offer will certainly convince you.

Here, you’ll find 19 of the chicest utility jumpsuits on the market right now. Stock up on one—or a few. They’re fun enough to brighten up your wardrobe, cozy enough to wear nonstop and versatile enough to justify the expense. That’s fashion’s equivalent of a triple threat—why miss out?

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Mekan Utility Jumpsuit

A one-stop shop for statement-making style.

Mekan utility jumpsuit, $110 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Sugarhigh Lovestoned Cosmo Coverall

Get your astrology fix in a single piece of clothing.

Sugarhigh Lovestoned Cosmo coverall, $298 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Stussy Nora Coverall

Turn heads in all-red-everything.

Stussy Nora coverall, $135 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Sister Jane Flivver Utility Romper

Rompers are totally on the menu, too.

Sister Jane Flivver utility romper, $105 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Lioness Lara Button-Front Jumpsuit

A long-sleeve jumpsuit? Don't mind if we do.

Lioness Lara button-front jumpsuit, $60 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Whistles Jungle Cat Utility Jumpsuit

The coziest way to wear this season's boldest print.

Whistles jungle cat utility jumpsuit, $359 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Tibi Cotton-Blend Twill Jumpsuit

An office-appropriate way to wear pajamas.

Tibi cotton-blend twill jumpsuit, $725 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Lucy Collared Button-Front Jumpsuit

When sneakers don't dress down an outfit—and instead, make it look cooler—you know you've won.

Lucy collared button-front jumpsuit, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Wide-Leg Utility Jumpsuit

Pair this with your favorite trench and scarf, and you're set.

Wide-leg utility jumpsuit, $90 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Lacausa Plaid Collared Jumpsuit

The utility jumpsuit trend met the wide-leg crop trend, and the two lived happily ever after.

Lacausa plaid collared jumpsuit, $242 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
White Denim Utility Jumpsuit

Winter white got a seriously contemporary upgrade.

White denim utility jumpsuit, $103 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Rosie Utility Jumpsuit

Because all-millennial-pink-everything can't be beat.

Rosie utility jumpsuit, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Utility Slaying This Jumpsuit

The utility jumpsuit in its most classic form.

Utility Slaying This Jumpsuit, $60 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Denim Jumpsuit

The easiest way to wear a Canadian tuxedo.

Denim jumpsuit, $53 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Charlie Utility Jumpsuit

We don't know what we love more—the punchy color or the soft AF fabric.

Charlie utility jumpsuit, $188 at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Villa Utility Jumpsuit

Boxy cuts are available for shoppers who prefer to play with silhouettes.

Villa utility jumpsuit, $79 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Frame Linen-Blend Jumpsuit

Instant chic.

Frame linen-blend jumpsuit, $330 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Patch Graphic Utility Jumpsuit

In case you prefer your jumpsuits with a distinctly retro feel.

Patch graphic utility jumpsuit, $43 at Forever21

Photo: Forever21.
STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Drawn Together Utility Jumpsuit

So soft you'll never want to take it off.

Drawn Together utility jumpsuit, $90 at Nasty Gal

Photo: Nasty Gal.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

13 Beauty Secrets We Can Learn from Victoria's Secret Angels

13 Beauty Secrets We Can Learn from Victoria's Secret Angels
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
  • STYLECASTER | The Utility Jumpsuit Trend Transcends Seasonality
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share