The Justin Timberlake-Hillary Clinton Photo-Booth Pics You Never Knew You Wanted

Many things are asked of presidential candidates. Not only must they — or, more accurately, should they — be smart, competent, and presidential, but they also need to be a regular person. The latter is something Hillary Clinton has always struggled with, but that was before she met the camera close-up. Last year, she took a selfie with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and now she’s taken photo booth pics with Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel and proved to be a total pro at it.

Jessica posted the pics yesterday on Instagram with the caption “Look who came over for lunch.” The “lunch” was actually a fundraiser for Hillary that Justin and Jessica held at their house Tuesday.

While we don’t have the full guest list, we’re going to assume it was filled with A-listers, particularly because it was originally scheduled to be hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio, but he got stuck in New York doing actorly things and being the best person in the world to get into a car accident with. Jennifer Meyer, who is Tobey Maguire‘s wife, shared a pic with herself, Hillary, and Jennifer Aniston at the event, too.

There were about 100 guests in total, and each paid $33,400 for their ticket, allowing Hillary to raise more than $3 million. We can think of worse ways to spend an afternoon.