The US Open Starts Today

Wimbledon out, US Open in.

The only reason to travel outside Manhattan and into Queens is here: the US Open is in full swing… (get it, swing?). Matches start today and run until September 13, only three days after Fashion Week kicks off in New York City. Coincidental overlap? No. Catch a Federer match and then hit the Chris Benz show; why not?

Yesterday we caught a glimpse of some of our favorite players practicing by the courts in Flushing Meadows. Nadal throws a mean serve while Federer shows off his forehand. (We get it Rog, you made history in the U.K.) Where’s our American heartthrob Andy Roddick? Not still upset over the Wimbledon loss, we hope. Home court advantage, A.Rod (the better one), don’t forget, this tournament is yours.

Here are some of the highlighted matches we’re missing today:

Roger Federer vs. Devin Britton – Federer is already up 3-0, just saying.



Andy Roddick vs. Bjorn Phou

Vera Dushevina vs. Venus Williams

Alexa Glatch vs. Serena Williams

We may or may not have a little hunch about how those first round matches are going to pan out.

Good things are happening in New York City. Be apart of it with us.