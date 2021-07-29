Here Are All the Americans Who Have Won Medals at the Tokyo Olympics So Far

Scroll To See More Images
Go Team USA! The US Olympic medal count of 2021 proves the United States of America is still a powerhouse when it comes to the Olympic Games.
The United States is one of 206 countries to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which started on July 23 and run until August 8. The games, which were originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the current health crisis, sees 11,237 athletes from around the world compete for one of three medals in their respective sport: gold, silver and bronze.
Of those athletes, more than 600 are from the United States. Those athletes include returning Olympians like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, who have both won medals at past Olympics, as well as new faces like Sunisa Lee and Regan Smith, who are competing at the games for the first time.
So far, more than 30 athletes have won medals for Team USA (with over a dozen of those medals being gold.) While it’s been a different year for the Olympics, with no crowds and athletes wearing masks on podiums and in interviews, there’s no doubt that Team USA will always be number one in our hearts. Ahead is the US Olympic medal count of 2021 and each American who has taken home a medal in Tokyo so far.
Gold
Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson & Jackie Young
Sport: Women’s 3×3 Basketball
Sunisa Lee
Sport: Artistic gymnastics
Event: Women’s all-around
William Shaner
Sport: Shooting
Event: Men’s 10-meter air rifle
Vincent Hancock
Sport: Shooting
Event: Men’s skeet
Amber English
Sport: Shooting
Event: Women’s skeet
Carissa Moore
Sport: Surfing
Event: Women’s surfing
Anastasija Zolotic
Sport: Taekwondo
Event: Women’s 57kg class
Caeleb Dressel
Sport: Swimming
Event: Men’s 100-meter freestyle
Bobby Finke
Sport: Swimming
Event: Men’s 800-meter freestyle
Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker & Zach Apple
Sport: Swimming
Event: Men’s 4×100 meter relay
Chase Kalisz
Sport: Swimming
Event: Men’s 400-meter individual relay
Lydia Jacoby
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 100-meter breaststroke
Katie Ledecky
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 1,500-meter freestyle
Silver
Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee & Grace McCallum
Sport: Artistic Gymnastics
Event: Women’s team all-around
Jessica Parratto & Delaney Schnell
Sport: Diving
Event: Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform
Michael Hixon & Andrew Capobianco
Sport: Diving
Event: Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard
Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters & Sabine Schut-Kery
Sport: Equestrian
Event: Team dressage
Lee Kiefer
Sport: Fencing
Event: Women’s individual foil
Mary Tucker & Lucas Kozeniesky
Sport: Shooting
Event: Mixed 10-meter air rifle
Kayle Browning
Sport: Shooting
Event: Womens’ trap
US Women’s Softball Team
Members: Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valerie Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding & Kelsey Stewart
Sport: Softball
Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay
Regan Smith
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 200-meter butterfly
Jay Litherland
Sport: Swimming
Event: 400-meter individual medley
Katie Ledecky
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 400-meter freestyle
Emma Weyant
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 400-meter individual medley
Erica Sullivan
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 1,500-meter freestyle
Alex Walsh
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 200-meter individual medley
Bronze
Jagger Eaton
Sport: Skateboarding
Event: Men’s street
Katie Zaferes
Sport: Triathlon
Event: Women’s triathlon
Hali Flickinger
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 200-meter butterfly
Ryan Murphy
Sport: Swimming
Event: Men’s 100-meter backstroke
Kieran Smith
Sport: Swimming
Event: Men’s 400-meter freestyle
Regan Smith
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 100-meter backstroke
Lilly King
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 100-meter breastroke
Hali Flickinger
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 400-meter individual medley
Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel & Natalie Hinds
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 400-meter freestyle relay
Kate Douglass
Sport: Swimming
Event: Women’s 200-meter individual medley
