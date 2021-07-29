Here Are All the Americans Who Have Won Medals at the Tokyo Olympics So Far

Scroll To See More Images

Go Team USA! The US Olympic medal count of 2021 proves the United States of America is still a powerhouse when it comes to the Olympic Games.

The United States is one of 206 countries to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics, which started on July 23 and run until August 8. The games, which were originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the current health crisis, sees 11,237 athletes from around the world compete for one of three medals in their respective sport: gold, silver and bronze.

Of those athletes, more than 600 are from the United States. Those athletes include returning Olympians like Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky, who have both won medals at past Olympics, as well as new faces like Sunisa Lee and Regan Smith, who are competing at the games for the first time.

So far, more than 30 athletes have won medals for Team USA (with over a dozen of those medals being gold.) While it’s been a different year for the Olympics, with no crowds and athletes wearing masks on podiums and in interviews, there’s no doubt that Team USA will always be number one in our hearts. Ahead is the US Olympic medal count of 2021 and each American who has taken home a medal in Tokyo so far.

Gold

Allisha Gray, Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson & Jackie Young

Sport: Women’s 3×3 Basketball

Sunisa Lee

Sport: Artistic gymnastics

Event: Women’s all-around

William Shaner

Sport: Shooting

Event: Men’s 10-meter air rifle

Vincent Hancock

Sport: Shooting

Event: Men’s skeet

Amber English

Sport: Shooting

Event: Women’s skeet

Carissa Moore

Sport: Surfing

Event: Women’s surfing

Anastasija Zolotic

Sport: Taekwondo

Event: Women’s 57kg class

Caeleb Dressel

Sport: Swimming

Event: Men’s 100-meter freestyle

Bobby Finke

Sport: Swimming

Event: Men’s 800-meter freestyle

Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowe Becker & Zach Apple

Sport: Swimming

Event: Men’s 4×100 meter relay

Chase Kalisz

Sport: Swimming

Event: Men’s 400-meter individual relay

Lydia Jacoby

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 100-meter breaststroke

Katie Ledecky

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 1,500-meter freestyle

Silver

Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee & Grace McCallum

Sport: Artistic Gymnastics

Event: Women’s team all-around

Jessica Parratto & Delaney Schnell

Sport: Diving

Event: Women’s synchronized 10-meter platform

Michael Hixon & Andrew Capobianco

Sport: Diving

Event: Men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard

Adrienne Lyle, Steffen Peters & Sabine Schut-Kery

Sport: Equestrian

Event: Team dressage

Lee Kiefer

Sport: Fencing

Event: Women’s individual foil

Mary Tucker & Lucas Kozeniesky

Sport: Shooting

Event: Mixed 10-meter air rifle

Kayle Browning

Sport: Shooting

Event: Womens’ trap

US Women’s Softball Team

Members: Monica Abbott, Ali Aguilar, Valerie Arioto, Ally Carda, Amanda Chidester, Rachel Garcia, Haylie McCleney, Michelle Moultrie, Dejah Mulipola, Aubree Munro, Bubba Nickles, Cat Osterman, Janie Reed, Delaney Spaulding & Kelsey Stewart

Sport: Softball

Katie Ledecky, Allison Schmitt, Paige Madden, Katie McLaughlin

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay

Regan Smith

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 200-meter butterfly

Jay Litherland

Sport: Swimming

Event: 400-meter individual medley

Katie Ledecky

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 400-meter freestyle

Emma Weyant

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 400-meter individual medley

Erica Sullivan

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 1,500-meter freestyle

Alex Walsh

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 200-meter individual medley

Bronze

Jagger Eaton

Sport: Skateboarding

Event: Men’s street

Katie Zaferes

Sport: Triathlon

Event: Women’s triathlon

Hali Flickinger

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 200-meter butterfly

Ryan Murphy

Sport: Swimming

Event: Men’s 100-meter backstroke

Kieran Smith

Sport: Swimming

Event: Men’s 400-meter freestyle

Regan Smith

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 100-meter backstroke

Lilly King

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 100-meter breastroke

Hali Flickinger

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 400-meter individual medley

Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Simone Manuel & Natalie Hinds

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 400-meter freestyle relay

Kate Douglass

Sport: Swimming

Event: Women’s 200-meter individual medley

