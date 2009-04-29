Urban Safari

Ever since YSL inspired the world with his famous safari suits of the 70’s, designers have been re-interpreting and modernizing the classic staple. This summer, Anna Sui works it into the weekend by softening the silhouette and taking the hem sky high. Sui turned up the volume by mixing ocean hues and fringed scarves against the boyish silhouette, along with a sprinkling ethnic jewelry. The key this boho safari ensemble to layer layer layer!

(1) Paisley scarf, $19.50, at ae.com; (2) Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti cotton jacket, $995, at net-a-porter.com; (3) T-bags jersey beaded top, $185, at net-a-porter.com; (4) Dye Twill shorts, $88, at frenchconnection.com; (5) Tory Burch tote, $550, at saksfifthave.com; (6) Emilio Pucci over sized sunglasses, $425, at net-a-porter.com; (7) Wanted Cleo sandal, $50, at <a href=" http://www.stylecaster.com/shop/product/18340/wanted/multi-colored-cleo-sandal/DW0KZAk/VDdSNA==” target=”_blank”>piperlime.com; (8) Victorinox Swiss Army watch, $495, at saksfifthave.com; (9) Clinique SPF 40 oil-free City Block, $17.50 at sephora.com; (10) Bijoux heart stone necklace, $925, at net-a-porter.com