Urban Outfitters’ 3 New Vintage Collections Are Sustainable & Dreamy AF

It’s no secret that vintage styles have been making their way to the forefront of fashion these days, and with good reason. With the recent resurgence of ’80s and ’90s trends combined with the added appeal of sustainability, vintage finds are a must-have in any fashionista’s wardrobe. Lucky for all us who are attempting to jump on this old-is-new train, three vintage collections at Urban Outfitters have just launched. With Earth Day coming up, now is honestly the perfect time to treat yourself to something that’s both sustainable and cute as hell—and these vintage looks are the ideal pick.

Brands Denimcratic, Frankie Collective and East/West Shop are all already sustainable—but they’re going a step further with special collections for Urban Outfitters. The three brands have reworked, remade and recreated pre-loved pieces from brands like Champion and Levi’s to give us some seriously cool vintage looks. This isn’t just your dad’s old college sweatshirt, either. All these pieces are totally unique and sure to make a statement in any crowd. They’re must-haves for any cool kid summer wardrobe.

From a denim baseball tee dress made from vintage denim to vintage Champion pieces reworked into an effortlessly cool bralette top (a big 2020 fashion trend!!), each item is one-of-a-kind and a splurge purchase you can feel good about. You can shop our favorites below, and see all three collections in full on the Urban Outfitters website. You’ll never see your old worn-out jeans the same.

1.East/West Shop Levi’s Easy Pieced Denim Longline Jacket

You can wear this denim longline jacket as a top, dress or—of course—an actual jacket.

2. Frankie Collective Remade Champion Mesh Bra Top

Your summer wardrobe definitely needs more cute bralettes.

3.Denimcratic Denim Baseball Tee Dress

Equal parts sporty and chic, this baseball tee dress is bound to be a summer staple.

4.East/West Shop Levi’s Easy Pieced Denim Jacket

Made from recycled Levi’s jeans, this cool denim jacket will already feel worn-in.

5.Denimcratic Reworked Levi’s Bungee Cord Jean

These bungee cord jeans are a cool kid statement piece.

6.Denimcratic Khaki Pieced Overall

These handcrafted overalls are about to be the coolest piece in your closet.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.