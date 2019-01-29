StyleCaster
33 Urban Outfitters Items You Can Score for $50 or Less Right Now

Lindsey Lanquist
Photo: Allison Kahler.

Urban Outfitters is one of the few places I shopped in high school that I still shop now. The store is a veritable treasure trove of off-beat, trending clothing that spans all kinds of aesthetics—there are tees for the ’90s-loving retro fiend, crystal-covered hair pins for the gal who loves irony about as much as she loves Instagram, and lavender gingham smocked tops for the park-goer who can’t help but coordinate with her picnic blanket. And so many of these incredible Urban Outfitters finds are available for a mere $50—sometimes even less.

The best part about these deals? You don’t have to wait until sale season to take advantage of them. There are plenty of budget-friendly pieces available at Urban Outfitters year-round. And while discounts only further sweeten these already-delightful deals, the sense of overwhelming anxiety that tends to pervade Black Friday sale season and end-of-summer sale season (and any kind of sale season, really) makes those clearance-level steals less than worth it. (The whole haphazardly add stuff to your cart, hit “check out” before anyone has a chance to snag the finds you’re eyeing, rinse, repeat process is both inefficient and emotionally exhausting. It also often results in buyer’s remorse.)

So why wait until the next series of discounts rears its stressful head? Why hold off on buying something just in case it gets budget-friendlier? It’s already hella budget-friendly now. (And it comes sans anxiety. Which really, is invaluable.)

Angie Striped Crew Neck Crop Top, $44 at Urban Outfitters

The only reason I haven’t bought this striped tee is because I own too many variations of it already. If your closet is less oversaturated with retro-inspired duds, snag it—and let me live vicariously through you.

KITSCH x Justine Marjan Feelings Hair Pin, $29 at Urban Outfitters

I never wear barrettes, but this social media-worthy hair in is low-key persuading me to start.

FILA Reversible Bucket Hat, $30 at Urban Outfitters

Long live the bucket hat. (Seriously, they’re not going anywhere any time soon. Get on board.)

Truly Madly Deeply Alma Button-Front Cardigan, $49 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect snuggly-cute addition to any outfit you’ve assembled.

Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal, $40 at Urban Outfitters

Stop fighting the slides thing—they’re here to stay.

Junk Food Women Saving the World Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

An adorable vintage tee with an empowered-woman spin? Here for it.

Out from Under Kai High-Rise Bikini Bottom, $45 at Urban Outfitters

A bikini that looks like your favorite undies set—need I say more?

Smocked Ruffle Crop Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect thing to wear as you pray for spring to make an early appearance.

Pearl Statement Drop Earring, $20 at Urban Outfitters

Earrings that are as sweet as they are statement-making.

Nylon Belt Bag, $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because when a fanny pack is this cute, there’s really no use resisting it.

Zoey Racerback Tank Top, $19 at Urban Outfitters

The trendiest thing to wear to the bar in 2019.

Motel Neon Bike Short, $34 at Urban Outfitters

How many pairs of neon bike shorts is too many pairs of neon bike shorts? (Asking for a friend…)

Out from Under Printed Deep Plunge Bikini Top, $45 at Urban Outfitters

There’s no shame in swimsuit shopping in the winter. If your favorite stores have already stocked up on them, why wait?

OBEY Vernon Beanie, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because beanies are cute. And practical. And this one’s only $10.

Future State Flower Chart Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

In case band tees aren’t really your thing.

Clear Bauble Chain Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Earrings your elementary school self would fully approve of.

Presley Striped Metallic Long-Sleeve Top, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Warm enough to wear outside in the winter—breathable enough that you won’t overheat once you hit the party.

Remnants Colorblock Tote Bag, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Imagine all the things you could fit inside this massive tote.

Ashley Nylon Jogger Pant, $39 at Urban Outfitters

These pants are about to be my go-to swim cover-up. I’m not even kidding. (And is it just me, or would they be perfect for a musical festival?)

Colie Oversized Open-Front Cardigan, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Neutral cardigans are basically no-fail purchases.

Priya Ribbed Crop Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Because if you don’t already own one of these, now’s the perfect time to get one.

Bethany Beaded Handle Bag, $10 at Urban Outfitters

The most Instagrammable addition to your resort wardrobe.

Motel Ether Glitter Stars Mesh Long-Sleeve Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Take a trip to outer space without leaving the comfort of your home.

Outer Space Short-Sleeve Tee, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because cute T-shirts are always useful.

Lucky Charm Necklace, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Lucky charm, indeed.

Remade Cropped Sweater Tank Top, $36 at Urban Outfitters

Your grandpa’s favorite sweater—rendered in hot tank top form.

Claudia Mini Crossbody Bag, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Not sure how useful this mini crossbody would be, but it’s so cute I don’t even care.

Remnants Mesh Mock-Neck Crop Top, $29 at Urban Outfitters

A totally useful basic to have in your going-out repertoire.

Kimmy Gingham High-Rise Bike Short, $34 at Urban Outfitters

Gingham bike shorts were a thing I didn’t realize I needed until right now.

Sleek Snake Chain Necklace, $16 at Urban Outfitters

You could wear this with anything. Anything.

Nylon Sherpa Reversible Bucket Hat, $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

Three words: Reversible. Bucket. Hat.

Fire-Breathing Dragon Tee, $34 at Urban Outfitters

A tee as absolutely badass as you are.

Daydream Metal Round Sunglasses, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Not sure how well these will protect you from the sun, but they’ll make everything turquoise—and like, who doesn’t want that?

 

