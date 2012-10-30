Urban Outfitters Taps Aussie Brand Shakuhachi For Collaboration

Urban Outfitters has become known for its collaborations with hip, emerging designers, and its latest comes from Down Under in the form of Aussie brand Shakuhachi.

Pieces from Shakuhachi’s main line have been carried by Urban Outfitters for some time, and have apparently sold extremely well. Taking the partnership further, the popular Aussie label has designed four dresses for a capsule collection that will be available in mid-November, Elle.com reports. The collection will be sold in Urban’s New York and California stores, as well as online. Elle caught up with the designer behind Shakuhachi, Jessie White, for a little Q&A about the upcoming collaboration, and White said that, because Australia doesn’t have Urban Outfitters, the retailer has always been a must-visit shopping stop when she’s in the States or Europe. She also added that mixing pieces in high and low price points is something that allows people to really add personality to their outfits.

The best part: this “high-low mix” practice is really catching on with all of the designer and major retailer collaborations lately. The dresses from the Shakuhachi capsule collection will run at the very reasonable price point of $149 – $169.

Photo via Urban Outfitters and Elle.com