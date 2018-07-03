StyleCaster
17 Under-$35 Home Decor Pieces to Score at Urban Outfitters' Sale

17 Under-$35 Home Decor Pieces to Score at Urban Outfitters’ Sale

Lindsey Lanquist
by
17 Under-$35 Home Decor Pieces to Score at Urban Outfitters’ Sale
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Though summer sale season is the perfect time to revitalize your wardrobe, it's also a great opportunity to stock up on discounted home decor. You heard me—there are myriad deals on things other than clothing right now, which means you have twice the shopping to do (and twice the deals to take advantage of).

MORE: 33 July 4 Sale Picks to Shop Before They Sell Out

One of the first places I'm turning for discounted home decor? Urban Outfitters. Its apartment section is loaded with all kinds of great home stuff—some of which is cozy, some of which is chic, and some of which is completely kitschy. (If you couldn't tell, I'm here for all of it.)

And if a standard sale wasn’t enough to convince you to go shopping, maybe the fact that Urban Outfitters is offering an additional 30 percent off all its sale items will. Yup, even the sale is on sale.

MORE: 23 Under-$50 Finds to Shop at Anthropologie’s Summer Sale

Navigating these deals on deals might seem a little intimidating. There's a plethora of summer sales going on right now (like the one at Anthropologie, the blowout at Zara, and all those other July 4 sales happening concurrently), and most of them end today or tomorrow.

It’s totally natural to get discount FOMO—to worry you’re taking advantage of the wrong deals and missing out on the really solid ones. So we decided to make things a little easier for you. We’ve found the 17 best home items you can score at Urban Outfitters’ summer sale for $35 or less and highlighted them right here for you.

MORE: 31 All-Season Investment Pieces to Scoop Up at Zara’s Huge Semi-Annual Sale

Of course, there are plenty of other sale items you can snag at Urban Outfitters for more than $35, and there are tons of under-$35 items you can find in Urban Outfitters’ clothing or lifestyle sections. But we decided to stick to the oft-neglected home section and highlight the least expensive (but assuredly most wonderful) things we could find.

Flip through the slideshow to see all 17, and take a deep breath. You still have hours before the clock strikes midnight—so don’t fret about the discounts disappearing just yet.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Translucent Blush Curtains
These Translucent Blush Curtains

These metallic thread curtains are shimmery enough without being overpowering.

Metallic Thread Grid Curtain, $35 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Adorable Flask
This Adorable Flask

Not sure if a flask counts as home decor, but this was too cute to exclude.

Girls with Class Flask, $10 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Tropical Print Pillows
These Tropical Print Pillows

Tropical prints are everywhere this summer—might as well fill your home with them.

Briana Botanical Sham Set, $25 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Watermelon-Covered Planter
This Watermelon-Covered Planter

This hand-painted clay planter is downright adorable.

Watermelon Icon Planter, $10 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Yellow Kitchen Necessities
These Yellow Kitchen Necessities

You know how you're always looking for a bottle opener? Keep one of those (and a can opener! and a garlic press!) on hand with this kitchen tool set.

Neon Kitchen Tool Set, $15 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Very Cute Candle Holder
This Very Cute Candle Holder

These candle holders are a great excuse to stock up on fancy taper candles.

Large Totem Taper Holder, $20 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Perfectly Minimal Pillows
These Perfectly Minimal Pillows

No home is complete without a shit-ton of comfy-cute throw pillows.

Stitched Jacquard Throw Pillow, $30 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Stackable, Colorful Mugs
These Stackable, Colorful Mugs

For the shopper who loves mugs—but can't stand how much valuable cabinet space they take up.

Neon Stackable Mug, $5 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Reflective Pyramid
This Reflective Pyramid

The perfect addition to any desk, window sill, or bedside table.

Pyramid Table Mirror, $20 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Candle Gift Set
This Candle Gift Set

These candles smell of amber, sandalwood, mint, and lemon.

UO Marble Gift Box Scented Candle, $20 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Subtle Shower Curtain
This Subtle Shower Curtain

If you look closely, you'll see chartreuse triangles scattered all over this shower curtain.

Scattered Triangle Shower Curtain, $30 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Cute Ceramic Planter
This Cute Ceramic Planter

This royal blue planter will blend perfectly with whatever decor you've already filled your apartment with.

Soren Small Planter, $30 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Delightfully Fluffy Pillows
These Delightfully Fluffy Pillows

An easy way to make your apartment even cozier.

Beach Fleece Pillow, $19 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Hanging Planter
This Hanging Planter

It's rare to find a solid hanging planter for such a low price.

Paracord Hanging Planter, $15 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Hot Pink Hooks
These Hot Pink Hooks

Excellent for hanging scarves, crossbody bags, decor, and more.

Lea Wall Hooks Set, $15 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | These Light Blue Bubble Lights
These Light Blue Bubble Lights

Who can resist a strand of string lights?

Iridescent Globe String Lights, $20 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
STYLECASTER | 17 Under-$35 Home Pieces to Buy at Urban Outfitters' Summer Sale | This Charming Strawberry Planter
This Charming Strawberry Planter

BRB, buying this for my roommate.

Strawberry Icon Planter, $15 at Urban Outfitters.

Photo: Urban Outfitters.

