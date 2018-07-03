17 Under-$35 Home Decor Pieces to Score at Urban Outfitters’ Sale

Though summer sale season is the perfect time to revitalize your wardrobe, it’s also a great opportunity to stock up on discounted home decor. You heard me—there are myriad deals on things other than clothing right now, which means you have twice the shopping to do (and twice the deals to take advantage of).
One of the first places I’m turning for discounted home decor? Urban Outfitters. Its apartment section is loaded with all kinds of great home stuff—some of which is cozy, some of which is chic, and some of which is completely kitschy. (If you couldn’t tell, I’m here for all of it.)
And if a standard sale wasn’t enough to convince you to go shopping, maybe the fact that Urban Outfitters is offering an additional 30 percent off all its sale items will. Yup, even the sale is on sale.
Navigating these deals on deals might seem a little intimidating. There’s a plethora of summer sales going on right now (like the one at Anthropologie, the blowout at Zara, and all those other July 4 sales happening concurrently), and most of them end today or tomorrow.
It’s totally natural to get discount FOMO—to worry you’re taking advantage of the wrong deals and missing out on the really solid ones. So we decided to make things a little easier for you. We’ve found the 17 best home items you can score at Urban Outfitters’ summer sale for $35 or less and highlighted them right here for you.
Of course, there are plenty of other sale items you can snag at Urban Outfitters for more than $35, and there are tons of under-$35 items you can find in Urban Outfitters’ clothing or lifestyle sections. But we decided to stick to the oft-neglected home section and highlight the least expensive (but assuredly most wonderful) things we could find.
Flip through the slideshow to see all 17, and take a deep breath. You still have hours before the clock strikes midnight—so don’t fret about the discounts disappearing just yet.
These Translucent Blush Curtains
These metallic thread curtains are shimmery enough without being overpowering.
Metallic Thread Grid Curtain, $35 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Adorable Flask
Not sure if a flask counts as home decor, but this was too cute to exclude.
Girls with Class Flask, $10 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
These Tropical Print Pillows
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Watermelon-Covered Planter
This hand-painted clay planter is downright adorable.
Watermelon Icon Planter, $10 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
These Yellow Kitchen Necessities
You know how you're always looking for a bottle opener? Keep one of those (and a can opener! and a garlic press!) on hand with this kitchen tool set.
Neon Kitchen Tool Set, $15 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Very Cute Candle Holder
These candle holders are a great excuse to stock up on fancy taper candles.
Large Totem Taper Holder, $20 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
These Perfectly Minimal Pillows
No home is complete without a shit-ton of comfy-cute throw pillows.
Stitched Jacquard Throw Pillow, $30 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
These Stackable, Colorful Mugs
For the shopper who loves mugs—but can't stand how much valuable cabinet space they take up.
Neon Stackable Mug, $5 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Reflective Pyramid
The perfect addition to any desk, window sill, or bedside table.
Pyramid Table Mirror, $20 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Candle Gift Set
These candles smell of amber, sandalwood, mint, and lemon.
UO Marble Gift Box Scented Candle, $20 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Subtle Shower Curtain
If you look closely, you'll see chartreuse triangles scattered all over this shower curtain.
Scattered Triangle Shower Curtain, $30 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Cute Ceramic Planter
This royal blue planter will blend perfectly with whatever decor you've already filled your apartment with.
Soren Small Planter, $30 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
These Delightfully Fluffy Pillows
An easy way to make your apartment even cozier.
Beach Fleece Pillow, $19 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Hanging Planter
It's rare to find a solid hanging planter for such a low price.
Paracord Hanging Planter, $15 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
These Hot Pink Hooks
Excellent for hanging scarves, crossbody bags, decor, and more.
Lea Wall Hooks Set, $15 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
These Light Blue Bubble Lights
Who can resist a strand of string lights?
Iridescent Globe String Lights, $20 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.
This Charming Strawberry Planter
BRB, buying this for my roommate.
Strawberry Icon Planter, $15 at Urban Outfitters.
Photo:
Urban Outfitters.