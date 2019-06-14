Urban Outfitters Just Marked Down Most of Their Sale Items to Under $20 (!!!)

Scroll To See More Images

It feels like every single day, brands are blessing us with deals on deals on deals. It’s only June, but the summer sales have started rolling in on a tidal wave, baby. Urban Outfitters’ summer discounts have already caught my eye, and I feel like I’m about to get every single thing I need for my summer wardrobe. The brand is offering so many goodies for under $20 right now (if you can believe), so if there was ever a time to go ahead and get all your summer and vacation outfits planned out, this would be it.

This Urban Outfitters’ sale section is chock-full of all the on-trend pieces you’re going to want to wear all summer long. Think crop tops galore, midi dresses you’ll love, trendy denim and so much more. Plus, so much of it is under $20 (Are you screaming? Because I’m screaming.), so you can truly go wild without having to set aside your entire paycheck. I’m a gal who lives for a good sale, so this feels like Christmas to me. With summer-ready items starting at $4.99, someone pinch me; I must be dreaming.

Below, you can shop 21 of the cutest on-sale items at Urban Outfitters right now—all under $20. You’re welcome. Good luck not purchasing every single item in this sale. Honestly, the only deterrent for me is if they’re sold out of the item in my size. Which will probably happen quickly, so we better all get on it and shop this sale before everything is gone. Godspeed, my friends.

1. UO Dylan Safari Zip-Front Romper, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for all your summer adventures.

2. Beaded Phone Bag, $19 $15 at Urban Outfitters

Just the essentials, baby.

3. UO Jocelyn Printed Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Love this black and white floral cutie.

4. UO Organza Tie-Shoulder Midi Dress, $79 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

A super cute color combination for warm weather.

5. UO Lena Patent Zip-Front Mini Skirt, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Itty bitty mini skirt.

6. UO Skye Molded Slide Sandal, $19 $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

For pool days (or every day).

7. UO Satin Bias Cut Midi Slip Skirt, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Slither into my closet.

8. UO Anya High + Wide Pants, $59 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Gotta love a good wide leg pant for any occasion.

9. UO Houston Linen Button-Front Drop Waist Dress, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Easy and breezy.

10. UO Darcy Lace Trim Button-Up Ribbed Crop Top, $39 $9.99 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect summer going-out top.

11. UO Greta Tiered Ruffle Mock Neck Dress, $79 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

These colors!

12. UO Seamed Bike Short, $34 $19 at Urban Outfitters

Because the bike short trend isn’t going anywhere.

13. UO Malou Linen Button-Front Shirt Dress, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

So bright and fun for summer.

14. Out from Under Markie Seamless Tube Top, $18 $16 at Urban Outfitters

Keep cool while looking hot.

15. UO Eve Striped Pull-On Drawstring Short, $39 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Lounging by the pool or hanging out with friends, you can’t go wrong with these shorts.

16. Slick Mono-Cut Cat Eye Sunglasses, $16 $10 at Urban Outfitters

Street style cool.

17. Out From Under Basic V-Neck Bralette, $16 $12 at Urban Outfitters

These bralettes are just so adorable.

18. UO Tootsie Button-Down Cropped Jumpsuit, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

The striped jumpsuit of all of our dreams.

19. Gazzy Rectangle Sunglasses, $18 $4.99 at Urban Outfitters

BRB, adding these to my cart ASAP.

20. UO Natalie Linen Belted Shirt Dress, $79 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Linen dresses are a must-have for summer.

21. UO Josie Belted Paperbag Waist Shorts, $54 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

These shorts would look so cute with your favorite graphic tee.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.