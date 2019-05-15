StyleCaster
Urban Outfitters’ Summer 2019 Collection Is Exactly as Cute as You’d Expect

Lindsey Lanquist
by
Photo: Candace Napier Ross.

Take a look at Urban Outfitter’s summer 2019 collection, and you’ll see a veritable plethora of trendy wares. Every piece seems more vibrant, more personality-filled, more retro-referential than the next. Even if you’re not in the mood to buy anything, simply looking at Urban Outfitters’ summer selection—and in so doing, immersing yourself in this season’s sartorial landscape—promises to be a pretty damn good time. (And if that isn’t high praise, we’re not really sure what is.)

While other retailers have offered polished takes on summer’s trendiest fashion movements, Urban Outfitters opted to embrace the fun of them, instead. Star- and heart-shaped sunglasses pervade the accessories aisle. There’s not one—but two—pairs of rainbow bike shorts on offer. And even the most routine of clothing genres—socks, bags, barrettes—find themselves rendered in bright colors, embellished with vibrant beads, adorned with sparkles.

Urban Outfitters’ summer collection will invite you to explore your wildest fashion fantasies—and it’ll offer you affordable ways to shop them, while you’re at it. So remind us while you’re still reading this sentence, and not scrolling down to peruse all the pretty possibilities that await you, below?

1. Crap Eyewear the Star Child Sunglasses, $75 at Urban Outfitters

Giving new meaning to the phrase “starry-eyed.”

2. Crap Eyewear the Star Child Sunglasses, $75 at Urban Outfitters

Go-to summer outerwear that isn’t just a denim jacket.

3. Julie Woven Handbag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Beaded bags were big last summer, and they promise to be big this summer, too.

4. Perseverance London Elysian Day Wrap Maxi Dress, $545 at Urban Outfitters

The only dress you need for wedding season.

5. Vintage Purple High-Rise Denim Short, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Denim shorts with just enough vintage appeal to keep things interesting.

6. Winston White Nellie Tie-Front Crop Top, $128 at Urban Outfitters

The tie-front top isn’t going anywhere any time soon—and this take is particularly sexy.

7. Shell Statement Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Shell jewelry is never not having a moment these days.

8. Out from Under Ruffle Crew Sock, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Fun socks are always a good idea.

9. BDG Polly Bleached Denim Mini Skirt, $64 at Urban Outfitters

Denim minis abound come summer, and this one’s all kinds of interesting.

10. Coco Tie-Shoulder Peplum Cami, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Part cami, part crop top—all fun.

11. Mini Canvas Tote Bag, $12 at Urban Outfitters

A tote that fully understands you.

12. Heartless Slim Sunglasses, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Be the human embodiment of the heart-eye emoji. Because you can.

13. Twinkle Tear Drop Slide Hair Clip, $14 at Urban Outfitters

Sparkly hair clips fit for ’90s elementary schoolers and 2019 style stars, alike.

14. Out from Under Jessie Rainbow Stripe Sweatpant, $54 at Urban Outfitters

These were so cool in the aughts, and they’re even cooler now.

15. Motel Leopard Print Pique Tie-Front Blouse, $59 at Urban Outfitters

The tie-front cardigan/top hybrid has pervaded the zeitgeist, and we’re here for every iteration of it.

16. Intentionally Blank Hey Jessica Mule Wedge, $189 at Urban Outfitters

Who said wedges had to be woven?

17. Billabong High on Sun Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit, $85 at Urban Outfitters

The ever-so-slightly ruffled hemline leaves this one-piece feeling next-level fun.

18. Vintage Stripe Tie-Dye Tee, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Monochrome tie-dye sounds so wrong, but looks so, so right.

19. Ray-Ban Oval Flat Lens Sunglasses, $178 at Urban Outfitters

Because millennial pink is basically our kryptonite.

20. Urban Renewal Recycled Overdyed Pull-On Denim Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Denim shorts with an elastic waist? Yes. Please.

21. Lea Shell and Pearl Layered Necklace Set, $44 at Urban Outfitters

These layered necklaces feel particularly campy—and we’re very here for it.

22. Out from Under Pretty Tied-Up Plunging Tie-Front Bodysuit, $29 at Urban Outfitters

This tie-front bodysuit is equal parts sexy and cute.

23. Sweet Tooth Linen Mini Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

An animal print mini sure to stun in all your summer Instagrams.

24. Fydelity retroElectric Visor, $15 at Urban Outfitters

We’re not totally sure how we feel about fashion’s visor movement, but we do love a practical accessory.

25. Champion x Susan Alexandra Flower Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $69 at Urban Outfitters

Your cutest middle school doodles, rendered in sweatshirt form.

26. Victoria Zip-Front Jumpsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

A utility jumpsuit that feels veritably summer-friendly.

27. Olivia Beaded Mini Handbag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Um, excuse us while we shop every beaded bag we can get our hands on.

28. Swedish Hasbeens Slip-In Classic Clog, $239 at Urban Outfitters

Clogs are back and cuter than ever.

29. Out from Under Stacy Striped One-Piece Swimsuit, $79 at Urban Outfitters

A onesie that feels both vintage and contemporary—for the shopper who can’t decide which decade they prefer.

30. Ethan Fleece Half-Zip Popover Jacket, $69 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect pullover for breezy beachy days.

31. Champion x Susan Alexandra Reversible Bucket Hat, $35 at Urban Outfitters

From the watermelon-filled Champion logo to the striped lining, this reversible bucket hat is too cute to handle.

32. Martin Longline Pull-On Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Summer’s equivalent of the sweatpant.

33. Urban Renewal Remade Denim Shirting Tank Top, $49 at Urban Outfitters

A structured crop top? Say it ain’t so. (We’re so happy it is so.)

34. BDG High-Rise Flare Jean, $64 at Urban Outfitters

Flare jeans are fun. Jewel-toned flare jeans are funner.

35. Maria Flap Handbag, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters had us at yellow snakeskin handbag. The beaded strap is just the cherry on top of an already-wonderful thing.

36. Gloria Gingham Zip-Front Bomber Jacket, $99 at Urban Outfitters

We were low-key bomber-averse—until this gingham bomber graced us with its presence.

37. Ronny Kobo Leopard Print Silk Peplum Cami, $228 at Urban Outfitters

Peplum done in a way that feels totally fresh.

38. Daydream Resin Shell Post Earring, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Not your average seashell earrings.

39. Urban Renewal Remade Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Top, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because tie-dye isn’t solely available in traditional T-shirt form.

40. Urban Renewal Recycled Levi’s Longline Denim Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Denim shorts for the shopper who wants a longer hemline but isn’t quite ready to enter Bermuda territory.

41. By Tyler Sheer Squiggle Embroidered Midi Dress, $515 at Urban Outfitters

So cute we can hardly tear our eyes away.

42. Natural Woven Belt, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Statement belts are chronically underrated—and this one is too summer-perfect to pass up.

43. Summer in Italy Off-the-Shoulder Mini Dress, $69 at Urban Outfitters

It takes a lot for off-the-shoulder, puff-sleeve minis to feel fresh, but this LBD manages it.

44. Rowan Satin Slip Skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Silky satin options are abundant this summer, and we’re shopping all of them.

45. Eden Shell and Pearl Drop Earring, $28 at Urban Outfitters

A less obvious take on the shell jewelry trend.

46. Urban Renewal Remade Sleeveless Cropped Bike Shirt, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Forget bike shorts. Say hello to the bike shirt.

47. Organza Tie-Shoulder Midi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

The tie-shoulders leave this midi feeling incredibly adorable.

48. Lucky Charm Necklace, $18 at Urban Outfitters

A dainty necklace even maximalists can appreciate.

49. Mini Trapezoid Bag, $44 at Urban Outfitters

Crossbodies are always a good idea—even when they’re too adorably tiny to hold, like, anything.

50. Motel Saleh Cherub Print Bodycon Dress, $64 at Urban Outfitters

A mini that wants to render you a walking work of art.

51. Totally Beachin’ Shell Hair Clip Set, $12 at Urban Outfitters

The most adorable iteration of the shell accessory trend we’ve seen yet.

52. Champion x Susan Alexandra Allover Print Bike Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Three words: Rainbow. Bike. Shorts.

53. Champion x Susan Alexandra Fruit Coach Jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect thing to layer over your new rainbow bike shorts. (We know styling those seemed a little daunting.)

54. Converse Chuck 70 Psy-Kicks Low-Top Sneaker, $80 at Urban Outfitters

Converse just gave us some seriously must-have summer sneakers.

55. Love Moschino Patches Ruffle Mini Dress, $350 at Urban Outfitters

An LWD with just enough color to keep things interesting.

56. Destiny Colorblock Windbreaker Jacket, $89 at Urban Outfitters

Retro windbreakers are too fun to resist, no matter what decade it is.

57. Reese Tile Drop Earring, $18 at Urban Outfitters

Every outfit is made better by the addition of a statement earring.

58. DIFF Eyewear Gordan Blue Light Glasses, $75 at Urban Outfitters

Protect your eyes from screen time-induced eye strain—and look good while you’re at it.

59. Dolce Vita Front-Slit Midi Dress, $79 at Urban Outfitters

Squiggles might just be our new favorite print.

60. Plaid High-Waisted Ruffle Short, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Who said plaid couldn’t work in the summertime?

61. Vans Deck Club Slip-On Sneakers, $55 at Urban Outfitters

These comfy sneaks are sure to put a smile on your face every time you look down.

 

