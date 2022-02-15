These Spring Home Décor Finds From Urban Outfitters Are About to Be the Next Anthropologie Primrose Mirror

The highly coveted Anthropologie Primrose mirror may have gotten its claim to fame from TikTok, but our editors have long been swooning over it before it earned the social platform’s approval. And yes, we are still dreaming of this gorgeous mirror to this day. And as it turns out, there are more home-décor obsessions where that came from. If you haven’t peeped Anthropologie’s sister site, Urban Outfitters, in a minute, you are seriously sleeping on the most covetable home décor out there.

We doubt you didn’t get the memo, but ICYMI, Urban Outfitters is an absolute home décor-lover’s paradise. What’s not to love? There’s whimsical décor you won’t find anywhere else (mushroom pillow, anyone?), luxe investment furniture that’s at a sweet price point and doubles as literal art, and honestly, just tchotchkes that’ll spark joy a la our favorite organizing queen Marie Kondo. 2022 home décor and bedding trends? Check, check and check!

Whether you’re in the mood for a total home makeover that includes everything from your bedframe to some sculptural storage consoles or you simply want to freshen up your space for spring with some new bedding or a cute little lamp, Urban Outfitters has your back in the entire home department. Small space or large, there are plenty of trendy goodies that your humble abode is anxiously waiting for you to add to your cart.

Ahead, shop the must-have picks from Urban Outfitters’ home section that we seriously can’t stop thinking about (and we have a feeling you won’t be able to either).

Mila Scallop Ceramic Indoor/Outdoor Stool

This multifunctional beauty is straight eye candy and gives you an additional spot to place a candle, mini lamp or other decorative accessories. Available in four stunning colors, you can pick the perfect hue for your dreamy space.

Ansel Table Lamp

Elevate the ambiance with this soft-glowing lamp that’ll help you master the ~vibe~ in your space. I’m torn between the brown and sage green (AKA the color of 2022).

Rattan Plant Stand

The ultimate accessory for those of us with green thumbs (or TBH, not). Whether you’re running out of windowsill space to display your plant babies or you want to show off your newest Pothos in a new way, this one-of-a-kind stand is sure to become a focal point in your room.

Mushroom Tufted Throw Pillow

Add a pop of kitschy flair to your sleeping nook with this personality-packed throw pillow. The bold colors will add a burst of fun while the texture adds visual contrast.

Selene Extra Large Floor Mirror

We’ve got major heart eyes for this extra-large floor mirror that makes for the perfect modern alternative to the ornate Primose style option at Anthropologie. Just think of all the fire OOTDs you’ll take with it.

Isobel Storage Console

Who said storage can’t be fun? This geo storage console has plenty of room to neatly house books, vases and more without ruining your room’s vibe.

Distressed Check Duvet Set

Instantly give your sleeping oasis a new look by swapping out your duvet. This checkered set has that slightly lived-in look that gives it a cozier touch.

Deco Sun Headboard

Wake up on a ray of sunshine—literally—with this statement-making headboard. You’ll never wake up on the wrong side of the bed again.