17 Under-$30 Pieces You Can Score at Urban Outfitters’ Summer Sale

There is no shortage of hot summer sales to choose from at the moment, and now Urban Outfitter’s sale for summer 2019 is here to serve you thousands of steep markdowns on a wide range of summer-friendly and seasonally-transitional apparel staples, shoes, accessories and swimwear. There are plenty of pieces from UO’s own in-house label, as well as pieces from beloved heritage brands like Wrangler, FILA, Champion, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger just to name a few. There’s even an impressively sizable selection of pieces designed by cult-status labels like I AM GIA, For Love & Lemons, and C/meo Collective marked down up to 50%, which is particularly noteworthy because these brands hardly ever go on sale.

While the price points for all of the sale items span anywhere from $4.99 to $300, we’ve rounded up some of the best seasonal steals that will only set you back $30 or less a pop. These items all come with generous markdowns (20-60% off), and the stock is likely to go fast, so we’d advise clicking the add to cart button as soon as something catches your eye to avoid catching fashion FOMO. From trendy straw micro bags, to timeless huarache sandals and nostalgic retro tees, there are plenty of super affordable deals to shop before summer even officially begins. It’s really the perfect time to refine your summer wardrobe without throwing away your summer vacation funds — you have plenty of time to rock the looks before the fall, but you still get to shop these trending pieces at end-of-season prices.

1. UO Addison Puff Sleeve Top, $59 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

A quintessential summer blouse.

2. UO Chandler Zip-Front Bodycon Dress, $69 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

I’m a sucker for this current cupped bust trend, and this gorgeous sienna color will transition well into fall, too.

3. UO Polka Dot Tie-Front Romper, $69 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

A dotted romper is the perfect alternative to the standard floral mini dress get-up.

4. BDG Austen Belted Wide Leg Jean, $64 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

A printed wide leg is the summer bottom staple missing in your closet.

5. Jane Beaded Cross Body Bag, $29 $4.99 at Urban Outfitters

Definitely one of the steepest discounts we’ve found.

6. UO Daisy Floral Mini Dress, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Cher Horowitz would totally approve of this ’90s throwback dress.

7. UO Rosaleen Strappy Back Top, $44 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Strappy details are one of summer’s hallmark trends –and this top strikes the perfect balance between sexy and sweet.

8. Wrangler Revel Ringer Tee, $49 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

The throwback summer tee of your dreams.

9. UO Hannah Huarache Sandals, $39 $29 at Urban Outfitters

This timeless footwear staples goes with just about any warm-weather ensemble.

10. UO Carmen Dress, $79.99 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

The one flattering midi that works for any summer event.

11. UO Percy High Waisted Tapered Pant, $59.99 $29 at Urban Outfitters

These oversized pants look just as cute with strappy heels as they do with sneakers.

12. UO Veronica Jelly Strap Sandal, $39 $29 at Urban Outfitters

These slick slip-on’s a triple threat of summer trends: naked heels, slides, and a square toe design.

13. UO Soft Straw Cross Body Bag, $39 $29 at Urban Outfitters

Everyone needs a straw mini big this summer.

14. Cassie Zig Zag Ribbed Knit Midi Skirt, $59 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Lime green is officially the new millennial pink.

15. UO Mia Mixed Print Ruched Mini Skirt, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

We can’t get enough of mixed prints right now.

16. Out From Under Square Neck Tie-Back Bodysuit, $39 $29 at Urban Outfitters

Not only are square cuts the hemline of the moment, but they’re also universally flattering –regardless of your cup size.

17. UO Welcome to Miami Printed Midi Skirt, $69 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because fruit is the print of the moment, and we’re not sure we can go on without this in our closet.

