StyleCaster
Share

25 Urban Outfitters Sale Pieces You Can Score for an Extra 50% Off

What's hot
StyleCaster

25 Urban Outfitters Sale Pieces You Can Score for an Extra 50% Off

Maggie Griswold
by
25 Urban Outfitters Sale Pieces You Can Score for an Extra 50% Off
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images.

Scroll To See More Images

I’m going to need you to stop whatever you’re doing right now and go make some room in your closet, house, apartment, storage unit—just make some space. Urban Outfitters’ spring 2019 sale is too good to be true, but it’s actually happening right now. The brand is blessing us all with an extra 50 percent off of their sale items. No, this is not a drill. Please prepare to fill your virtual carts to the brim.

Just when I thought sales couldn’t get any better, Urban Outfitters drops this baby. I mean, 50 percent off in general is great—but 50 percent off on top of stuff already marked down is better than I could imagine. If you’ve been needing to stock up on warmer weather essentials, cute home goods or beauty products, now is the freakin’ time, my dudes. Some of these prices are truly wild. This sale is Urban Outfitters products at Goodwill prices. From cute and summery dresses to throw pillows guaranteed to amp up your living space, there are so many good things on sale at Urban Outfitters right now. Plus, with the extra 50 percent off, it will feel like Urban Outfitters is paying you. (OK, not really, but this sale is just really, really good.)

If there was ever a time to get your spring and summer wardrobe and home decor situation ready for the upcoming months, it’s right now. This sale is only for one day and things are sure to sell super quickly. If you see something you’ve been dying to have, do not wait. Your size or favorite color could be gone in an instant. This is a buckle down and shop ’til you drop situation. I kind of feel amped up—like I just drank a Red Bull or something. That’s how pumped I am for this sale. I picked 25 of my favorite Urban Outfitters sale pieces below, so get shopping, y’all.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

1. UO Natalie Linen Belted Shirt Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

A classic spring dress sure to suit all your needs.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

2. UO Ember Smocked Midi Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

This dress is simple and cute—perfect for spring picnic dates.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

3. Cat Nap Sheet Set, $99-$129 $30-$45 at Urban Outfitters

I would love to take a little cat nap on these sheets.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

4. UO Naomi Denim Smocked Crop Top, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

It’s a crop top world, and we’re just living in it.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

5. UO Amalfi Linen Wrap Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

If you can’t already tell, this dress is perfect for twirling your way through spring and summer.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

6. Abbey Wall Hanging, $49 $15 at Urban Outfitters

A cute wall hanging that will match pretty much any other decor.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

7. UO Remy Linen Ruffle Midi Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

This floral dress is giving me all the ’90s vibes.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

8. Quilted Velvet Tassel Pillow, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

Your couch wants this pillow.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

9. UO Vega Strappy Tie-Back Crop Top, $39 $10 at Urban Outfitters

OK, those back details, though.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

10. Ruffle Comforter, $169 $65 at Urban Outfitters

Give your bed a makeover.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

11. UO Emma Eyelet Ruffle Crop Top, $29 $7.50 at Urban Outfitters

Just another crop top to add to the collection.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

12. Out From Under Printed Bikini Top, $49 $17.50 at Urban Outfitters

Your pool party game just got a little stronger.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

13. Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Pillow, $59 $20 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect pillow on which to rest your head (while you watch Netflix).

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

14. UO Mary Textured Gingham Dress, $54 $20 at Urban Outfitters

What’s spring without gingham?

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

15. UO Trent Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

Vacation vibes to the max.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

16. Sonix Stargaze iPhone Case, $35 $10 at Urban Outfitters

Your phone called me. It wants a new case.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

17. UO Sylvia Peplum Cami, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

What did I tell you? It’s a crop top world.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

18. BDG Anton Cropped Trucker Jacket, $79 $25 at Urban Outfitters

So effortlessly cool.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

19. Working Girls Hand Pool Float, $60 $20 at Urban Outfitters

Talk to the hand, baby. (Or float on it.)

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

20. BDG High Rise Slim Straight Jean, $64 $30 at Urban Outfitters

Classic denim on sale is always a good move.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

21. Truly Organic Rosewater Facial Toner, $14 $5 at Urban Outfitters

Rosewater is the new regular water. You heard it here first.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

22. UO Elena Satin Pull On Pant, $49 $20 at Urban Outfitters

They’re so shiny!

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

23. UO Michaela Mini Babydoll Dress, $59 $15 at Urban Outfitters

I’m always a sucker for a cute babydoll dress.

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

24. Gourmand Beautes Petit Rollerball Set, $24 $7.50 at Urban Outfitters

How cute would these look sitting on your dresser or bathroom counter?!

STYLECASTER | Urban Outfitters Spring Sale

25. UO Lula Floral Pleated Romper, $69 $25 at Urban Outfitters

You can never go wrong with a cute floral romper.

 

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tags:
share