25 Urban Outfitters Sale Pieces You Can Score for an Extra 50% Off

I’m going to need you to stop whatever you’re doing right now and go make some room in your closet, house, apartment, storage unit—just make some space. Urban Outfitters’ spring 2019 sale is too good to be true, but it’s actually happening right now. The brand is blessing us all with an extra 50 percent off of their sale items. No, this is not a drill. Please prepare to fill your virtual carts to the brim.

Just when I thought sales couldn’t get any better, Urban Outfitters drops this baby. I mean, 50 percent off in general is great—but 50 percent off on top of stuff already marked down is better than I could imagine. If you’ve been needing to stock up on warmer weather essentials, cute home goods or beauty products, now is the freakin’ time, my dudes. Some of these prices are truly wild. This sale is Urban Outfitters products at Goodwill prices. From cute and summery dresses to throw pillows guaranteed to amp up your living space, there are so many good things on sale at Urban Outfitters right now. Plus, with the extra 50 percent off, it will feel like Urban Outfitters is paying you. (OK, not really, but this sale is just really, really good.)

If there was ever a time to get your spring and summer wardrobe and home decor situation ready for the upcoming months, it’s right now. This sale is only for one day and things are sure to sell super quickly. If you see something you’ve been dying to have, do not wait. Your size or favorite color could be gone in an instant. This is a buckle down and shop ’til you drop situation. I kind of feel amped up—like I just drank a Red Bull or something. That’s how pumped I am for this sale. I picked 25 of my favorite Urban Outfitters sale pieces below, so get shopping, y’all.

1. UO Natalie Linen Belted Shirt Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

A classic spring dress sure to suit all your needs.

2. UO Ember Smocked Midi Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

This dress is simple and cute—perfect for spring picnic dates.

3. Cat Nap Sheet Set, $99-$129 $30-$45 at Urban Outfitters

I would love to take a little cat nap on these sheets.

4. UO Naomi Denim Smocked Crop Top, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

It’s a crop top world, and we’re just living in it.

5. UO Amalfi Linen Wrap Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

If you can’t already tell, this dress is perfect for twirling your way through spring and summer.

6. Abbey Wall Hanging, $49 $15 at Urban Outfitters

A cute wall hanging that will match pretty much any other decor.

7. UO Remy Linen Ruffle Midi Dress, $79 $30 at Urban Outfitters

This floral dress is giving me all the ’90s vibes.

8. Quilted Velvet Tassel Pillow, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

Your couch wants this pillow.

9. UO Vega Strappy Tie-Back Crop Top, $39 $10 at Urban Outfitters

OK, those back details, though.

10. Ruffle Comforter, $169 $65 at Urban Outfitters

Give your bed a makeover.

11. UO Emma Eyelet Ruffle Crop Top, $29 $7.50 at Urban Outfitters

Just another crop top to add to the collection.

12. Out From Under Printed Bikini Top, $49 $17.50 at Urban Outfitters

Your pool party game just got a little stronger.

13. Marisa Tipped Faux Fur Pillow, $59 $20 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect pillow on which to rest your head (while you watch Netflix).

14. UO Mary Textured Gingham Dress, $54 $20 at Urban Outfitters

What’s spring without gingham?

15. UO Trent Short Sleeve Button Down Shirt, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

Vacation vibes to the max.

16. Sonix Stargaze iPhone Case, $35 $10 at Urban Outfitters

Your phone called me. It wants a new case.

17. UO Sylvia Peplum Cami, $49 $12.50 at Urban Outfitters

What did I tell you? It’s a crop top world.

18. BDG Anton Cropped Trucker Jacket, $79 $25 at Urban Outfitters

So effortlessly cool.

19. Working Girls Hand Pool Float, $60 $20 at Urban Outfitters

Talk to the hand, baby. (Or float on it.)

20. BDG High Rise Slim Straight Jean, $64 $30 at Urban Outfitters

Classic denim on sale is always a good move.

21. Truly Organic Rosewater Facial Toner, $14 $5 at Urban Outfitters

Rosewater is the new regular water. You heard it here first.

22. UO Elena Satin Pull On Pant, $49 $20 at Urban Outfitters

They’re so shiny!

23. UO Michaela Mini Babydoll Dress, $59 $15 at Urban Outfitters

I’m always a sucker for a cute babydoll dress.

24. Gourmand Beautes Petit Rollerball Set, $24 $7.50 at Urban Outfitters

How cute would these look sitting on your dresser or bathroom counter?!

25. UO Lula Floral Pleated Romper, $69 $25 at Urban Outfitters

You can never go wrong with a cute floral romper.

