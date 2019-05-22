27 Items Under $50 You Can Score at Urban Outfitters’ Pre-Memorial Day Sale

Scroll To See More Images

Bring on the sun and, perhaps more importantly, bring on the sales. Memorial Day weekend is almost upon us, and the deals are already rolling in. Urban Outfitters’ pre-Memorial Day sale has caught my eye, and I feel like I’m pre-gaming for the weekend. (Only, imagine that your pre-game drinks were just as good—if not better—than your drinks later in the night. That’s how good this sale is right now, babes.) The brand is offering so many goodies for under $50, so if there was ever a time to go ahead and get your summer wardrobe planned out, this would be it.

This Urban Outfitters’ pre-Memorial Day sale is chock-full of all the on-trend pieces you’re going to want to wear all summer long. Think crop tops galore, midi dresses you’ll love, trendy denim and so much more. Plus, so much of it is under $50, so you can truly go wild without having to set aside your entire paycheck. I’m a gal who lives for a good sale, so this feels like Christmas to me. You can even get items in time for MDW if you select store pickup when you order. Memorial Day prices in time to actually wear the clothes on Memorial Day weekend? Pinch me; I must be dreaming.

Below, you can shop 27 of the cutest on-sale items at Urban Outfitters right now—all under $50. You’re welcome. Good luck not purchasing every single item in this sale. Honestly, the only deterrent for me is if they’re sold out of the item in my size. Which will probably happen quickly, so we better all get on it and shop this sale before everything is gone. Godspeed, my friends.

1. UO Michaela Babydoll Dress, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Hey, babydoll, you’d look good in this dress.

2. UO Quinn Wrap Midi Dress, $79 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

A Barbie pink dream.

3. UO Cactus Rose Tie Slip Dress, $69 $34.99 at Urban Outfitters

The pattern on this dress is honestly just so cool.

4. Out From Under Square Neck Bodysuit, $39 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Summer bodysuits on your shopping list? Check, check and check.

5. Mia Pleated Mini Skirt, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Tennis skirt vibes, and I’m into it.

6. UO Amor Floral Crop Top, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

You can never have too many crop tops for summer.

7. UO Nicole Slingback Sandal, $59 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

This clear slingback heels would look good with any summer outfit.

8. UO Pepita Smocked Crop Top, $34 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Like I said, too many crop tops is not a thing.

9. UO Diana Crinkle Puff Babydoll Top, $69 $34.99 at Urban Outfitters

The perfect top for wearing with the bike shorts trend this summer.

10. UO Denim Collared Wrap Crop Top, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Denim tops go with anything.

11. The Ragged Priest Trip Skater Jean, $90 $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

No skating experience required.

12. UO Lindsey Slit Button Front Utility Skirt, $69 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

The cutest way to try out the utility trend this summer.

13. BDG High Rise Mom Short, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Because you need some mom shorts in your life.

14. UO Anya High + Wide Pant, $59 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Hi, yes, I’m obsessed with these pants.

15. BDG Denim Mini Wrap Skirt, $64 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Denim skirt, but make it deconstructed and effortlessly cool.

16. UO Willie Linen Overall, $99 $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

Add some fun to your summer wardrobe with these adorable patchwork overalls.

17. UO Sherri Strapless Smock Romper, $54 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

BRB, wearing this romper all summer long.

18. UO Rosaleen Strappy Tie-Back Top, $44 $24.99 at Urban Outfitters

The! Back! Of! This! Top!

19. UO Dad Collared Button Front Romper, $69 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Can you ever have too many rompers? The answer is no.

20. BDG High Rise Flare Jean, $64 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Flare jeans are one trend I love but I cannot pull off. Please buy this cute pair and wear them because I can’t. (It’s like community service.)

21. UO Seersucker Mini Dress, $69 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

This little dress is just so freakin’ cute!

22. UO Ashley Nylon Joggers, $39 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

Casual cool girl vibes.

23. UO Penelope Strawberry Midi Dress, $79 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

The ultimate move would be to wear this dress while strawberry picking.

24. UO Donatella Crinkle Tiered Ruffle Dress, $89 $44.99 at Urban Outfitters

So flow-y and perfect for summer.

25. UO Ava Polka Dot Slip Dress, $69 $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Slip dresses are back, baby.

26. UO Avalon Linen Mini Dress, $59 $29.99 at Urban Outfitters

A linen mini dress for summer is sure to keep you cool when it’s too hot to function.

27. UO Casey Cropped Kick Flare Pant, $39 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

Polka dot pants are always a good idea.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.