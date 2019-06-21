Urban Outfitters’ Summer Sale Wants You to Fill Your Home with Affordable Decor

Scroll To See More Images

While thrift stores and IKEA tend to be my go-to destinations when I’m in the mood for a mini home revamp, I absolutely love Urban Outfitter’s vast selection of stylish home decor and furniture. While most of their home and lifestyle offerings are fairly affordable (or at least, reasonable) this section rarely gets marked down and often sells out fairly quick Fortunately, Urban Outfitter’s 2019 summer home sale has arrived, well-stocked with a sizable assortment of unique and Pinterest-approved home decor and furniture items marked down significantly for a limited time. There are plenty of luxe metallic-finished planters to dress up your thriving succulent collection, novelty-print duvet covers, sculptural mirrors that double as wall art, and quirky games fit for summer to satisfy your itch for a seasonal home (or apartment) refresh, without having to shell out what could easily amount to a sum comparable to that of down payment on a home (no thank you).

I often browse through UO’s home and lifestyle product listings as an alternative to scouring Pinterest for inspiration and interior design ideas because seriously, the brand’s merchandisers and photographers are infinitely talented, and their skills literally make me add nearly everything I see to cart. Was it just that gorgeous light leak in the well-composed product photo or do I actually need that macrame wall hanging? However, these finds more often than not, sit comfortably in that virtual cart of mine until a sale hits and prices become more a bit more palatable. What can I say? I’m not exactly cheap, but I definitely live for a bargain.

Aesthetics aside, I often remark to myself at how Urban’s tightly-curated selection of merchandise feels exclusive, rare and often times, vintage. While there are plenty of duplicate product listings on Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond, and I’ve definitely seen cheaper reproductions knocking off flagship furnishings originally designed by Crate & Barrel and CB2, the products UO has on offer look distinctive and hard-to-find. There’s a lot of discounted gems to peruse through at the moment, and if you’re not a shopping editor like myself and don’t enjoy the hunt of endless browsing and scrolling to find what you’re looking for, I’ve rounded up 27 noteworthy deals to take advantage of before prices return go back to up or stock runs dry.

1. Iridescent Headboard, $399 $349 at Urban Outfitters

Swooning so hard over this shimmering bedroom piece.

2. Margot Hanging Planter, $49.00–$89.00 $39.00–$79.00 at Urban Outfitters

It’s top-rated for a reason. Check out the pics uploaded in the customer reviews. So cute!

3. Instax Mini Gallery Picture Frame, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

My favorite way to showcase instant film prints.

4. Vinyl Record Storage Shelf, $89 $79 at Urban Outfitters

An elevated way to show off your impressive vinyl collection.

5. Elago M4 iPhone Stand, $39 $19.99 at Urban Outfitters

This is a game-changer if you watch YouTube videos or Netflix on your phone in bed. Guilty as charged.

6. Llame Ceramic Table Lamp, $99 $79 at Urban Outfitters

Llamas are apparently trending, according to UO buyers.

7. Leaning Book Shelf, $229 $199 at Urban Outfitters

Leaning shelves not only look cool, but they’re one of the best ways to save space and store goodies without dominating your entire studio.

8. Cinched Jersey Duvet Cover, $109–$159 $99–$139 at Urban Outfitters

A just-right muted rose to give your bedroom a soft touch of pink without looking juvenile.

9. Floral Tie-Dye Reversible Quilt, $129 $99 at Urban Outfitters

This striking quilt looks like it was hand-made in the ’70s, and I just can’t take it out of my mind (or cart).

10. Tarot Flag Tapestry, $19 $16 at Urban Outfitters

Enlighten your space with some cosmic charm.

11. Matchwork Printed Rug, $59.00–$99.00 $49.00–$79.00 at Urban Outfitters

Because you should never pay full price on a nice rug when you can get at a steep discount.

12. Locust Leather Butterfly Chair Cover, $229 $179 at Urban Outfitters

I own this butterfly chair, and it’s one of my favorite home decor purchases that I’ve deemed worth the splurge. However, it isn’t cheap, so might as well pick it up when it’s marked down.

13. Maxine Space-Dyed Rug, $39 –$149 $29–$119 at Urban Outfitters

Another swoon-worthy rug for your consideration.

14. Inez Beaded Portal, $89 $69 at Urban Outfitters

An underrated home decor piece that makes a major difference.

15. Curved Wall Hanging, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

The one piece your missing to put the final touch on a bohemian interior.

16. Kace Locker Media Console, $299 $199.99 at Urban Outfitters

This is a really good deal, guys.

17. Tarot Tapestry, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Cosmic vibes, always.

18. Metal Photo Clips String Set, $14 $12 at Urban Outfitters

Create your own retrospective of all your summer memories.

19. Dahlila Double Round Wall Shelf, $129 $99 at Urban Outfitters

Cute and *actually* functional.

20. Parker Metallic Glazed Planter & Drainage Tray, $59 $49.99 at Urban Outfitters

The aesthetic power of a decorative planter is not to be underestimated.

21. Watermelon Keg Tap, $22 $19 at Urban Outfitters

You definitely need this for summer BBQ’s and parties this summer. Act fast!

22. Reiley Floor Lamp, $229 $179.99 at Urban Outfitters

A mid-century modern staple that will work with almost any home decor style.

23. Heart Message Door Hanger $14 $4.99 at Urban Outfitters

Definitely not a home decor essential by any means, but I’m obsessed with it regardless.

24. Triangle Mirror Set $39 $29 at Urban Outfitters

Wall art meets mirror.

25. Fruit Checkers, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

This Instagram-friendly summer version of a classic definitely belongs in your collection.

26. Pipe Clothing Rack $129 $99 at Urban Outfitters

Clothing racks are the chicest solution to overflowing closet because it moonshines as decor.

27. Daniella Floral Shower Curtain, $49 $39 at Urban Outfitters

Infuse your bathroom with a touch of botanical flavor for summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.