The Latest Urban Outfitters x Laura Ashley Collab Features Florals for Winter—and They’re Actually Groundbreaking

While the iconic scene in The Devil Wears Prada mocks the use of florals for spring (“Florals for spring? Groundbreaking…”) the use of florals in winter is something is actually rare and not easy to do effectively. However, the Urban Outfitters x Laura Ashley winter collection—the third exclusive Laura Ashley collection on the UO site—is truly such a fresh take on florals for the wintry months, as well as holiday looks. The collaboration is the perfect melding of cuddly, luxe and wintry fabrics paired with classic Laura Ashley patterns and colors. It’s the match made in heaven we never really saw coming—but now that we have, we can’t get enough.

Playful Laura Ashley silhouettes pair surprisingly well with the “cool girl” vibes of Urban Outfitters, creating a capsule collection full of unique wintry holiday looks. While many will be donning holiday dress trends—sequined mini dresses and velvet babydolls—this season, the Urban Outfitters x Laura Ashley winter collection urges you to try something a little different. Mix whimsy with prep, quilted fabrics with mini dress silhouettes or wear chic pajamas to a party. Take a risk this season and slip into some modern and wintry takes on the classic Laura Ashley pieces that have been around since 1953.

Below, you’ll find our favorite pieces from the Urban Outfitters x Laura Ashley winter collection you can shop now. The entire capsule collection ranges from $44 to $129, so you can still stay well within your holiday budget. Dare to be a little different—while still staying classic—this holiday season.

Pajamas you can wear in public and still look chic as hell? Yes, please.

Swans might be known for being mean, but this dress is veritably nice.

Winter white all day long.

This dress is basically a wearable quilt, and I’m into it.

A pair of pajama pants to mix and match with the coordinating top.

Perfect for pairing with tights during the cold seasons or baring you legs during the warmer months.

All the details in this dress make it extraordinarily gorgeous.

I’m becoming a sucker for quilted pieces.

This dress is one you’ll want to wear for years to come.

These winter florals are truly a fresh take on the surprising trend.

That bow-back on this dress is the perfect touch.

