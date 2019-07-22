Urban Outfitters Just Brought Back Kimichi Blue & The New Collection is Seriously Dreamy

Scroll To See More Images

It’s official: Urban Outfitter’s Kimichi Blue label is back and better than ever. The in-house label has been brought back to life, with a new collection of 14 vintage-inspired pieces that feel quintessentially summer-ready. The range is chock full of distinctive design motifs, including plenty of embroidery, patchwork detailing, on-trend tie dye, and contrast stitching. UO’s Kimichi Blue line was formerly known for offering trend-driven, everyday wardrobe staples, like floral-printed wrap dresses and cozy boyfriend sweaters. This drop however, feels completely elevated and one-a-kind, with an assortment of statement pieces on offer, from sun-washed tie dye overalls to flirty babydoll dresses accented with ultra-feminine puffed sleeves and floral embroidery.

There’s also plenty of cross-seasonal and transitional offerings to choose from, including oversized patchwork jackets, high-rise, wide-leg jeans inspired by classic workwear staples and even a pair of patterned, slouchy trousers imbued with a mix-and-match patchwork print and a draw string fastenings. There’s an overarching romantic feel to the collection — but with a bit of an edge for good measure, which feels completely in line with UO’s overall aesthetic. Whether you identify as a self-professed tomboy or a tried-and-true girly girl, Kimichi Blue’s new collection has something to satisfy anyone’s sartorial palette. The line is now available to shop, and price points range from $49 to $149.

Kimichi Blue Rosebud Babydoll Dress $99 buy it

The most lust-worthy summer babydoll dress I’ve seen in years.

A breezy midi sporting the season’s hallmark print.

This charming shirt is channeling serious retro vibes, without having to scour the thrift shop for true vintage finds.

These are just so darn cool.

And, there’s a matching jacket. YES!

The puffed sleeves and embroidered detail on this frock feel ultra feminine.

A workwear-inspired one piece that’s imbued with tie dye, nails two of the moment’s hottest trends.

