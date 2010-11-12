StyleCaster
Urban Outfitters’ Hot Holiday Lookbook

Stephanie
by
‘Tis the season for parties as the holiday festivities begin, and as our schedules fill up with soirees ranging from Christmas to Kwanzaa, we’ve got more than gifts for friends and fam on our minds: dressing to impress. Just for the occasion, Urban Outfitters has rolled out 12 adorable dresses to suit your champagne tastes.

They all have touches of seasonal sparkle, whether you’re the hostess with the mostest or the serial party crasher. We’re crushing on the the shimmery shift dress and the velvet one-shoulder drape – what frocks will you be stocking up on for the upcoming shindigs?

All photos by Urban Outfitters

Silence & Noise Partridge Dress, $119.00, at Urban Outfitters

Silence & Noise Dove Dress, $169, at Urban Outfitters

Kimchi Blue French Dress, $149, at Urban Outfitters

Kimchi Blue Bird Dress, $89, at Urban Outfitters

Silence & Noise Golden Ring Dress, $79, at Urban Outfitters

Kimchi Blue Gosling Dress, $69, at Urban Outfitters

Cooperative Swan Dress, $149, at Urban Outfitters

Staring at Stars Milkmaid Dress, $89, at Urban Outfitters

Ecote Ladies Dancing Dress, $89, at Urban Outfitters

Silence & Noise Lords Leaping Dress, $99, at Urban Outfitters

Cooperative Pipers Dress, $79, at Urban Outfitters

Staring at Stars Drummers Dress, $80, at Urban Outfitters

