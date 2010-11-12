Urban Outfitters’ Hot Holiday Lookbook

‘Tis the season for parties as the holiday festivities begin, and as our schedules fill up with soirees ranging from Christmas to Kwanzaa, we’ve got more than gifts for friends and fam on our minds: dressing to impress. Just for the occasion, Urban Outfitters has rolled out 12 adorable dresses to suit your champagne tastes.

They all have touches of seasonal sparkle, whether you’re the hostess with the mostest or the serial party crasher. We’re crushing on the the shimmery shift dress and the velvet one-shoulder drape – what frocks will you be stocking up on for the upcoming shindigs?

All photos by Urban Outfitters