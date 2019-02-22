31 Urban Outfitters Home Items You Can Score for Under $50, Because Life Is Good

Scroll To See More Images

When Urban Outfitters first opened its home section, I browsed the whole damn thing and made a Pinterest board of all the things I wanted. I started mentally planning my dream house—the very cool, very adult apartment I’d eventually inhabit. (I was in high school at the time.) Years later, I now live in a somewhat cool, somewhat adult apartment, and my affinity for Urban Outfitters’ home section is still going strong. But these days, aesthetic isn’t my only concern—financial practicality is another big one. So when I shop Urban Outfitters home items, I tend to aim for Urban Outfitters home items under $50. (Maybe once I reach very cool, very adult status, I’ll abandon price constraints completely and buy $1,000 chaise-lounges whenever I feel like it. TBD if I’ll ever get there.)

What’s nice? While limiting my home shopping selection to budget-friendly items can seriously truncate my options, that’s never been the case at Urban Outfitters. Sure, the store’s home section is loaded with pretty expensive (by my standards, at least) furniture, but it’s also full of delightful decor at lower price-points. I never find myself leaving the store (or abandoning an online shopping trip) with a complete loss of hope, fingers crossed that I’ll win the lottery sometime soon (a wish I continue to make, despite never playing the lottery). Instead, when I shop Urban Outfitters’ home section, I end up browsing more budget-friendly wares than I know what to do with.

This problem is almost a comedic one to have. “I don’t have enough budget-friendly home stuff to shop,” she cries, until she’s greeted with so many affordable home items that she gets overwhelmed in the opposite direction. Home decor shopping seems too frivolous an affair to be imbued with such a sense of melodrama, but the way we organize our spaces can have an immense impact on our capability to do anything, so I’m giving myself a pass on this one. If reading this article has made you feel like you’ve taken a long, hard look in a very sad mirror, our unofficial guide to cute Urban Outfitters home items under $50 might be just the thing the doctor ordered.

Botanical Wildflower Reference Chart Tapestry, $39 at Urban Outfitters

This flower reference chart offers an unexpected way into the seemingly timeless tapestry trend.

Rumi Shag Throw Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

I’m a sucker for throw pillows—and these vibrant beauties are way too cute to pass up.

Sammat Printed Chenille Rug, $39-$189 at Urban Outfitters

Because you don’t have to spend a fortune to fill your space with bright, welcoming rugs.

Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49 at Urban Outfitters

A bath tray is basically guaranteed to make your life better. Just buy one already.

Rainbow Airbrush Border Window Curtain, $49 at Urban Outfitters

These dip-dye curtains feel bold and organic at the same time.

Fateful Mug, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Brushing up on palmistry while sipping your morning coffee is a low-key way to make your mornings feel a little more productive.

ECMazur Tiger Moon Art Print, $19-$399 at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is full of affordable art just waiting to decorate your walls.

Mystical Hand Etched Flask, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Cute flasks are widely available for the first time in recent memory. Do yourself a favor and just get one.

Tarot Flag Tapestry, $19 at Urban Outfitters

Because tarot cards are far too beautiful to stay trapped inside a box.

Instax Mini It Me Picture Frame, $1.99 at Urban Outfitters

A picture frame that truly gets you. Plus, it’s filled with glitter.

Kitsch Healing Crystals, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Your crystal collection could always use a new addition—or four.

Pressed Botanical Candle, $14 at Urban Outfitters

A candle so cute you won’t even care what it smells like.

Welcome Doormat, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Because very cool, very adult apartments deserve their own doormats.

Woven Bamboo Nesting Basket (Set of 3), $39 at Urban Outfitters

These nesting baskets will act as catch-alls for all that stuff you just couldn’t bring yourself to Kondo.

Bitchin’ Mug, $8 at Urban Outfitters

A mug that doubles as that friend that’s always cheering you on.

Chelsea Victoria for Deny Unicorn Marble Pillowcase Set, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Tie-dye is in full force this spring, and yes, it’s making its way into home decor, too.

Tarot Card Brass Catch-All Dish, $12 at Urban Outfitters

Catch-all dishes are endlessly practical—and this one’s so cute you don’t even need to use it for it to earn its keep.

Love Yourself Bath Mat, $39 at Urban Outfitters

A bath mat so cute you might actually want to hang out in your bathroom.

Square Trade Goods Co. Reed Diffuser, $26 at Urban Outfitters

Because candles are only one way to keep your space smelling dreamy.

Havana Textured Bolster Pillow, $49 at Urban Outfitters

Perfect for armchairs, beds, couches—and pretty much any other comfy spot you can think of.

Miriam Woven Stool, $39 at Urban Outfitters

This woven stool works as an end table or an ottoman, depending on where your needs lie.

Amped Fleece Throw Blanket, $49 at Urban Outfitters

I own this comfy throw, so I can personally attest to how cozy it is.

Sami Floral Printed Rug, $29-$129 at Urban Outfitters

Why stop at one printed rug?

Lemons Printed Canvas Laundry Bag, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Because dirty laundry is an eyesore—but it doesn’t have to be.

Wish You We Here Oversized Beach Towel, $38 at Urban Outfitters

This towel is practically begging to star in your next Instagram.

Trixie Inflatable Ottoman, $16 at Urban Outfitters

I have no idea why you’d need an inflatable, glittery ottoman, but it’s delightful—and cheap—so who even cares?

Laura Kimono Floral Removable Wallpaper, $39 at Urban Outfitters

Bold wallpaper is sweeping the home decor space this year—and my inner maximalist is ready for it.

Gourmand Candle, $14 at Urban Outfitters

A candle so sleek even minimalists can get behind it.

Femme Torso Mug, $14 at Urban Outfitters

True fans will stock up on the femme torso mug’s “female form” counterpart, too.

Woven Upcycled Rag Rug, $24 at Urban Outfitters

An easy way to dress up an otherwise-drab corner.

Zodiac Catch-All Dish, $8 at Urban Outfitters

You love astrology. You need a place to store your baubles. Problem solved.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.