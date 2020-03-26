Urban Outfitters’ One-Day-Only Home Sale Has Us Ready to Redecorate ASAP

Bored at home with not much to do? Can I interest you in some online shopping suited to the very space you’re sitting in? It’s no fun to buy clothes, shoes and accessories while you’re stuck inside social distancing, but the Urban Outfitters March 2020 home sale is the perfect excuse to drop some coin. Am I right? If I have to eat, sleep, breathe and (ugh) work from home right now, I might as well jazz up said home with a few new decor goodies. I deserve this!

If you’re in one of those “I’ll get around to it later” moods, let me warn you now: This is a one-day-only sale, people! Today only, shoppers can get up to 50% off of furniture, bedding and more, so there’s no time like the present to buy. That duvet you’ve been eyeing? It’s discounted. Those gallery wall accents you’re constantly pinning on Pinterest? Yep—those too. Everything is priced as marked, so no need to worry about entering a discount code at checkout. Just hit up the Urban Outfitters website, go straight to the Home section, and start adding to cart.

If you aren’t in need of a new desk, chair or bed frame, fear not. While this sale does allow for hundreds off the big-ticket items, there are tons of smaller decor pieces to snatch up as well. Planters, rugs, shelves, vases, banners and more are discounted, too—some just a few dollars off, others marked down with major savings. Read on for a few of the can’t-miss-out-on pieces I’ll be buying, and head over to the UO site to shop the rest before the sun goes down.

1. Freya Tapestry

This gorgeous Freya Tapestry is on sale for $49.99 from $69.99, and comes in two dreamy hues.

2. Maya Shag Runner Bath Mat

Am I the only one who would put the Maya Shag Runner Bath Mat in my bedroom, hallway, etc? It’s too pretty to keep in my little bathroom! This baby is discounted from $69 to $34.99.

3. Lex Velvet Quilt

Looking to spice up a colorless space? The Lex Velvet Quilt is marked down from $289 to $199.

4. Sloth Hanging Planter

OK, I fully acknowledge that $15 from $18 is not a huge discount, but the Sloth Hanging Planter is still going in my cart.

5. Kace Tall Locker Storage Console

If stylish storage is what you seek, the Kace Tall Locker Storage Console is the answer to your prayers, marked down from $329 to $199.

6. Aella Tufted Cloud Shower Curtain

Missing the fresh air? The clouds on the Aella Tufted Cloud Shower Curtain will bring you shower thoughts of wide-open spaces. Originally $69, this curtain is marked down to $39.99.

7. Paloma Looped Floor Cushion

Feel free to stretch out and relax on this comfy Paloma Looped Floor Cushion after a long day of working from home. Originally $129, it’s now $79.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.