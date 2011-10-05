Urban Outfitters Heads South, Shipping Containers In Tow

Re-purposed shipping containers are the flea markets of the future, and it seems Urban Outfitters doesn’t want to be left behind. The indie clothing mega store is gearing up for a southern vacation courtesy of their Store on Tour. First stop? Columbia, South Carolina.

UO will sell their collections out of their shipping-containers-turned-trucks alongside Dockers Alph(a) Khaki, who put together a gallery of art all created from Dockers’ khakis; Tortoise & Blonde and Dry Soda co., who will be providing refreshments.

The trucks will be in South Carolina until the 9th and will then travel to Athens, Georgia on the 11th and Tallahassee, Florida on the 17th. The final stop will be Knoxville, Tennessee on the 22nd. So, if you’re below the Mason Dixon zip on over and check out Urban Outfitters’ store-on-the-go.