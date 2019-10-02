Urban Outfitters’ New Halloween Collection Is All Kinds of Spooky

Scroll To See More Images

Hi, hello and welcome to Spooky! Season! Now that it is officially October, it’s time to start (if you haven’t already) thinking about the greatest holiday of all: Halloween. Amidst all the candy-eating and horror movie-watching, you’re going to want to take a moment to peruse the Urban Outfitters Halloween collection. Not only is it full of spooktacular (Don’t @ me for this pun.) Halloween costumes—for you and your dog!!!—but there are Halloween accessories, decor options and makeup just waiting to make your night a frightful one (in a good way). Urban Outfitters is always a connoisseur of cool, so you know their Halloween selection is one perfectly curated for the hippest person at the party.

In terms of costumes, Urban Outfitters has them at the ready. Whether you’re itching to head to the Halloween party in a hilarious costume (try the Wacky Tube Man look, featured below) or something totally topical (try the Scoops Ahoy costume, also featured below), there are myriad options from which you can choose. Scary or funny, classic or trendy—Urban Outfitters has it all. And, for those of you who are trying to recreate every incredible look from HBO’s Euphoria this season, Urban Outfitters has got your back for that as well. I’m talking chic eyeshadow palettes and biodegradable glitter (yes, both featured below for your perusal) sure to help you become one of television’s most compelling characters. And did I mention there are also costumes for your dog? Because there are several really woofin’ good ones (including a Freddy Kreuger costume for your mangy mutt). *Sigh*—I just love Halloween.

To give you a taste of what’s inside this glorious Urban Outfitters Halloween shop, I picked out some of my favorites. Check out what’s below, and then head to the Urban Outfitters site if you want even more spooky Halloween vibes. Halloween is not—and I cannot express this enough—all just a bunch of hocus pocus.

