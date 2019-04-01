The New French Connection and Urban Outfitters Collab Is “Fcuking” Amazing—and No, That’s Not a Typo

Scroll To See More Images

As if we needed more proof that the ’90s are back, baby, British fashion brand French Connection is bringing back their vintage FCUK logo in a big way. Urban Outfitters and French Connection have joined together to create a capsule collection featuring the FCUK logo, and it’s very—for lack of a better word—cool. FCUK, in case you didn’t figure it out already, actually stands for French Connection United Kingdom, but the double entendre is the whole point. The FCUK + Urban Outfitters collection aims to reintroduce this iconic logo to a new generation, as well as take French Connection back to its roots.

The two companies created a capsule collection of tees, sweatshirts and crop tops that are both bold and effortlessly cool. (Of course, the FCUK logo is featured in every piece.) I like to think of this collection as the sartorial version of flipping someone off with your ring finger. Everyone knows what you’re implying, but you don’t have to be explicit about it. Obviously, everyone will read your FCUK t-shirt as “FUCK,” but it doesn’t actually say that. I guess it just feels like a fun work-around to getting in trouble (LOL, am I ten?) while boasting a cool street style.

All the pieces are available right now at select Urban Outfitters stores and on the Urban Outfitters site. (You don’t even have to leave your bed!) If you’ve been looking for a bold, vintage-inspired street style look for spring, the FCUK + Urban Outfitters collection is truly for you. Everything in the collection ranges between $39 to $129, so you have options depending on your budget (which is something this gal loves to hear). Whichever pieces you choose to wear, though, you’re sure to look fcuking incredible. (Sorry, I had to make the joke one last time.)