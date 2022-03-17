This Section of Target Just Had Me Convinced I Was in an Urban Outfitters, No Joke

Scroll To See More Images

We love a good Urban Outfitters moment. The retailer has stuck with us through our cringey high school fashion trends all the way to 2022 and its bold sartorial statements. Though its offerings have changed, one thing that’s stayed consistent is the store’s rather expensive prices. A tee is usually more than $20 and jeans are upwards of $75. Lucky for you and for us, we found a ton of alternatives that are giving Urban Outfitters in the cutest summer-ready way.

Target is back at it again with some of the best dupes on the market. It’s about time for the sun to come out and with that, all the beautiful summer dresses. Why spend hundreds and thousands of dollars on styles that you can find at Target for less? I was seriously shook when I first scrolled through Target’s lineup of dresses. I’ve never bought a frock from the retailer, but you bet I’m going to my local store this weekend and fast walking straight to the dress racks.

Urban Outfitters and Target are tapping on the hottest trends of the summer—from strappy cutouts to asymmetrical seaming. Ahead, find six Urban Outfitters dupes at Target, starting at just $15.

Wild Fable Mesh Seamed Skater Dress

We’re all for a skater girl vibe this summer, and this dress delivers on all cylinders. It has the cutest lettuce trim asymmetrical seaming and four Y2K colorways. Plus, there’s extra spandex in the fabric blend to add more stretch to the dress. It looks a whole lot like the Urban Outfitters’ Moxie Mesh Mini Slip Dress that’s just as chic.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Lace Trim Mesh Bodycon Dress

We can’t say no to a classic slip dress with a side slit, especially when it comes in Y2K butterfly and flower patterns. Urban’s Lace Trim Mesh Mini Dress seems to have been Josh Safdie’s—I mean, this dress’s—muse.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Cutout Bodycon Dress

This cutout dress has our hearts and more. We love that it has a halter neckline with adjustable ties, but we are even more smitten with the colorways. The Berry Pink, Dark Orange and Green versions sum up our perfect summer 2022 color scheme. We see a major resemblance between this stunning number and Kiss The Sky’s Cutout Mini Dress at Urban.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Side Slit Bodycon Dress

BRB, we’re drooling over the adjustable halter neckline on this mini dress. The Azure, Yellow and Orange Floral color options are tailor-made for your summer wardrobe, whether you’re rocking this piece to bottomless mimosas or a tropical vacay. It reminds us of UO’s Jillian Satin Halter Mini Dress, but the Target one looks more casual and comes in brighter summer-ready colors.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Sweater Knit Dress

We can’t seem to get away from halterneck dresses, but we’re not mad about it. Looking for a slightly warmer option for those breezier summer nights? This sweater dress couldn’t be a better match. Coming in four vibrant colorways, it’s twinning with Urban Outfitters’ Haley Knit Halter Mini Dress.

Wild Fable Sleeveless Tie-Front Fit & Flare Woven Dress

It’s all in the details, and for this dress, it’s the lace-up front that creates a chic keyhole opening. Grab yours in one of the many Y2K-inspired patterns, like the floral or check options. It’s cousins with Urban’s Nicolette Linen Lace-Up Midi Dress, which just has a longer crop and no slits.