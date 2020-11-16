Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday Sale Starts Now With 40% Off All Home Goods

Scroll To See More Images

It’s time to talk about one of my favorite sales of the whole entire year: Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday sale. Of course, lots of brands have major BF and Cyber Monday deals, but nobody (I repeat, nobody!) does it like Urban. This year’s sale even kicks off early—like, it’s happening as we speak—so let’s skip the small talk and get right down to the deets.

Urban Outfitters’ official Black Friday sale will run from November 25-28, during which time shoppers can get everything on the website for a Buy One, Get One 50% Off deal. Yes, I said everything on the site! That goes for clothes, shoes, bags, beauty, home decor and more. This is no surprise, as UO usually has a pretty generous sale, but this year they’ve taken things a step further.

We’ve all been spending a lot of time at home this year, and in an attempt to help us all beautify our spaces, Urban is starting sale szn early with 40% off all Home items from November 16-18. Can you believe?! The audacity of them to be so generous; we all seriously owe UO big time.

If you don’t stalk Urban’s Home section quite as frequently as I do, you might not realize how big a deal this is. They sell everything from hella expensive furniture to adorable bedding to cute, kitschy knick knacks. You can use this sale as an opportunity to redo your entire apartment, or just treat yourself to a few little trinkets that bring you joy. Sometimes, all it takes is a new candle to drastically change my mood.

With that, I’ve rounded up some amazing home items below, as well as a few fashion pieces I can’t wait to snag on November 25. Read on for a few UO selects, and check out the entire Home selection at 40% off right now on the brand’s site.

Lugo Velvet Duvet Cover

I’ve been stalking UO’s bedding section since I was 16, and I always splurge there when I need some new sheets or a fresh comforter. Now’s your chance to do the same for way, way less. Currently, I’m crushing on this dreamy velvet duvet.

Serena Hanging Wall Mirror

Funky mirrors are all the rage right now, but my advice? Don’t get anything too trendy, or you’ll tire of it. This regal yet minimalist wall mirror is just fun enough, but still timeless.

Quinton Tufted Rug

As an adult, the biggest lesson I’ve learned is that cute rugs are expensive. And they shouldn’t be! I mean they should, because they’re complex to make, but I wish I could afford them. Cue this sale as my opportunity to snag a gorgeous one for less.

Flora Corner Wall Shelf

I’m obsessed with styling shelves, but UO has shelves that are stylish all on their own! This flower-like shelf fits perfectly into any corner, and it’s just begging for you to place a cute candle on top.

UO Olivia Printed Sherpa Jacket Of course, I have to highlight some of the fire fashion pieces that will go on sale come November 25. What do you get when you mix yin-yang symbols with cozy, fluffy sherpa? The jacket I’ll be wearing for all of 2021, that’s what.