Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday Sale Will Have You Adding the Entire Store to Your Cart: EXCLUSIVE

Scroll To See More Images

It’s the moment we’ve all be waiting for: Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday 2019 sale is officially here. While many retailers begin their deals right at the stroke of midnight on Black Friday, after everyone has filled up on turkey and mashed potatoes and pie—Well, you get the picture—Urban Outfitters is blessing us all with their Black Friday deals starting November 27. Yes, you read that correctly. Days before Black Friday officially begins, you can score some incredible pieces from Urban Outfitters’ sale.

Urban Outfitters is the quintessential retailer for all things trending. Whatever you’re looking for in the clothing (and accessories, home and beauty) departments, Urban Outfitters is sure to have what you need. Whether it’s the perfect outfit for all the holiday parties coming up or a cozy sweater you want to live in all winter long, Urban Outfitters has your back. I can’t count the number of flannels I’ve secured from the retailer each year, slowly creating my own collection of cozy shirts I wear every day in the colder months. For both classic style and trendy statement pieces, you can’t go wrong at Urban Outfitters—especially when the entire site is on sale.

This year, Urban Outfitters’ Black Friday sale is so good, you’re going to want to add everything on their site to your cart. Everything on Urban Outfitter’s website is now buy-one get-one 50 percent off plus free shipping on all orders. The BOGO 50 percent off event is available for a limited time, however, so you might want to hop on the deals now. No need to wait until Black Friday (although we can confirm that the sale will still be happening on Black Friday as well) to snag some of your favorite pieces at half price.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite pieces you can score now at Urban Outfitters Black Friday 2019 sale. From trendy dresses to the comfiest sweaters, this Urban Outfitters sale is chock-full of everything your wardrobe needs to have the most stylish winter yet.

Sparkle and shine all holiday season.

BRB, cozying up in this sweater now.

The perfect pair of pants to last you all season long.

A statement blazer is a wardrobe must-have.

A faux fur coat is the ultimate winter accessory.

These boots were made for walking—and looking good as hell.

This statement sweater is too cute to pass up.

I’m in love with this velvet puffer jacket.

Let it all show this season.

The cutest top you can wear in winter with layers and summer when it’s hot as balls outside.

Leopard print isn’t going anywhere, so you might as well embrace the trend.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.