Urban Does It Again

I just got my new Urban Outfitters catalog last night and tore it open immediately. I love Urban for cheap finds and quick fashion. I fell slightly in love with these Sam Edelman Lobard booties. The twisted cutout detailing feels a bit 70’s and the wedge looks amazingly comfortable.

I also love this floral print Kimchi dress. Don’t be suprised if you see me in this soon. I just need to winterize it so I can wear it now. Thank goodness I am going to LA for the holidays because I will actually be able to wear it with bare legs and sandals. God I miss summer.