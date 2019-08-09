Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue—Uranus Is in Retrograde, HBU?

Salutations, sweet signs. From August 11, 2019 until January 1, 2020, Uranus will be retrograde in Taurus—and we have the scoop on how Uranus in retrograde will affect the signs. First of all, no one in astrology makes butt jokes, which is truly a waste of celestial comedy potential, but whatever. I can only control my own urge to partake in the low-hanging fruit of anatomical humor. Here’s the thing: Uranus is an interesting planet. It can be wildly unpredictable and is typically associated with novelty, innovation, originality and progressiveness. It can be the spark that turns into something new or that changes direction in your life.

What happens when Uranus is in retrograde (meaning, when it appears to be moving backwards as it finishes its typical rotation)? Well, it can have a different effect on the signs. Rebelliousness and lack of accountability are more likely to be expressed, and impulses for liberation and flexibility can overtake even the most cautious of signs.

Uranus wants to shake things up. It wants to knock down existing systems and leave new, radical change and patterns in its place—which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. What served us in the past—as individuals, as a community, as a country, as a world, etc., etc.—doesn’t always serve the same purpose in the present or future. Just because you’ve always done something one way doesn’t mean you’re required to continue in the same vein. You can choose to change anything, whenever you want.

For those with Uranus in your charts—this could be a formative time for you and your activism (I’m talking to you, Aquarius). If you’ve been teetering on the edge of a major life change, get ready. Uranus in retrograde goes deep, changing our attitudes and internal state. It gives us the “why” and the motivation to change and, hopefully, make things better.

Right now, the best thing we can all do is try not to force ourselves into anything that doesn’t feel right. Listen to what your body and mind are already telling you what you need and truly desire, and then jump toward those things. Don’t question or overthink it—don’t try to make everything exactly perfect all at once. Rest assured that it won’t be, and things will go off the rails—and you will still be fine.

Here’s how the Uranus Retrograde will affect each sign.

Aries –

Trust your intuition this retrograde, Aries. Give it a try. Name your feelings as often as you remember to, even if it’s just an internal check-in. Trust your intuition to lead you in the right direction, even if it requires difficult work or conversations with others to get there.

Taurus –

Soon, you’ll start to feel like yourself again. This retrograde is actually perfect for you, as it will help awaken some long-dormant dreams or ideas that you’ve let fall by the wayside. Uranus in retrograde is the start of a beautiful movement for you. But it may be hard to see at first—it all starts inside. The rest will come with time.

Gemini –

Disassociation is something we all do and rarely talk about. When we aren’t ready to face difficult challenges in our lives, we bury them. This separation is healthy and normal, but it’s a transitory state. And Gemini, babyhoneysweetheart, it’s time to deal with your shit. You can only avoid yourself for so long, and this Uranus retrograde will help you face your own reckoning. You’re ready for it.

Cancer –

Your deep connections may take a little bit of a backseat this retrograde, Cancer. While Uranus typically signifies us all digging into the internal sources of our beliefs and questioning, you may find yourself building a new network. Learning how to differentiate between socializing and where friendships stand is deeper work than you think. Open yourself up to new experiences and novelty.

Leo –

Your generosity of spirit (and ordering Ubers) has not gone unnoticed. Now, it’s time to be generous to yourself. This retrograde will have you thinking more seriously about money. What it does for you, what you need it for, and your relationship with money. It’s a necessary evil in this capitalist economy, and the healthier your relationship is with money, the better it will serve your present and future. Think long-term instead of instant gratification, and watch your life change.

Virgo –

The theme for you this retrograde is liberation. This may lead to changes in your routines, work, or even relationships. Above all, this liberation should feel like a breath of fresh air. This retrograde is an opportunity for you to course-correct if you feel like your life is off track. Or maybe it will just reinforce all your choices and hard work. Either way, it will be ~hella good for u~.

Libra –

This Uranus retrograde will be a period of transformation, Libra. As a sign associated with justice, you feel passionate about advocating for others and changing the world. With Uranus in retrograde, this will become an even bigger focus for you. Follow that drive and motivation. Not everyone will understand your commitment to progress, but the ones who do will be the ones that help you change the world.

Scorpio –

Your head is a place where a lot of shit goes down, Scorpio. You’re a big thinker *and* doer, which can be a real rarity. This retrograde, things might slow down a little. More indecision and doubt than normal may creep in, and make you second-guess yourself. For other signs, I’d say—keep going! Don’t take it too seriously. But for you, I recommend something different. Stew in your juices a lil. See what comes up.

Sagittarius –

It’s a cliché and a total truism that you get out of life what you give. For you, this probably means experiences, travel and the urge for novelty and new experiences. This retrograde is an opportunity for you to assess the areas of life you typically skirt around—maybe it’s faith or spirituality, dating, career, family life, fitness, etc.—and then do something about it. It doesn’t have to be big. But at least recognize what you avoid, and why.

Capricorn –

Good news, this retrograde should go pretty easy on you, Capricorn. As a sign that is heavily associated with hard work and persistence, you don’t easily take the back seat when something important to you comes up. Instead, this is a time to relax into your routines and find joy in the small moments. Often the only difference between a rigid routine and a healthy one is the willingness to enjoy it.

Aquarius –

Uranus is your ruling planet, so this retrograde is going to be all up in your business—which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. This retrograde will challenge you to face your impracticality and expand your horizons in all areas of life. In areas of the heart and career, it will make you stand up and recognize the need for change. This will be a long process and, ultimately, a freeing one. Just notice what turns you on and what makes you feel good. Make this exploration one of joy.

Pisces –

You may feel pressure to figure out who you are or “find your identity”—as if that is something you can locate months later in the trunk of your car. This retrograde will have you questioning yourself in a lot of ways. This can either be helpful or harmful, depending on your lens. Are you looking through fear and scarcity or from love? The best thing to do is let go of expectations and observe without judgement. It can all change on a dime, anyway.

So this retrograde, listen to yourself. Don’t expect concrete answers, but rather feel your way through the darkness. Take coffee breaks. Be kind to yourself and gentle with others. We’ll all make our way back to where we need to be—but only on our own time.