Uptown Girl: Inside the Home (And Closet) Of Nicole Hanley Mellon

Nicole Hanley Mellon calls her fashion taste “eclectic.” Mellon, who grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut, is now a modern-day Eloise, living with her husband, banking heir Matthew Mellon (former Creative Director of Jimmy Choo’s men’s line), along with their two kids, and the family dog Tuleh, in the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

While leading a very uptown life, Mellon is anything but uptight, and welcomed us into her apartment to go inside her closets (yes, closets plural, her clothing collection occupies four closets in the corridor that leads into her bedroom).

Marni and Chanel are mixed in with pieces from Zara along with vintage items like a Lanvin party dress handed down from her mother. And Mellon is just as excited to show off the Prabal Gurung for Target dress she recently acquired, as she is the scores of rainbow-colored Balenciaga bags that line her closets.

“I get excited by pieces,” she shared. “I’ve bought some jewelry on the street that I’m nuts about. I have these little evil eye bracelets that a five-year-old was selling at a craft fair and I’ll wear them with, like, diamonds.”

Mellon’s effortless style has extended into her work life. She’s held posts at Ralph Lauren, where she helped to develop the Rugby line, and invested in fashion line Alvin Valley. She also had a store called Hanley on the Upper East Side that she opened in 2008. The recession hit, and Mellon moved to Malibu to re-group, starting her namesake fashion blog, eventually returning to Manhattan. Along with growing her blog, now she is in the process of launching a namesake fashion line, and is the Artistic Director for Stylehaul.com, an online video community dedicated to fashion and beauty.

“I feel like I’m ready to start designing again,” Mellon said, just as she is putting the finishing touches on her line. “What I am doing is keeping it very piece focused…It’s really about creating the perfect coat, the perfect skirt, the perfect blouse… Think about what your favorite shirt is? Wouldn’t you love to have it in every fabric? In every color? The idea is taking these great pieces and just finding the most beautiful fabrics to complement that.”

The collection, which is being produced entirely in New York City, will start with a e-commerce launch on Mellon’s blog, and from there who knows. “I’m just excited to see it out there,” Mellon said.

Photographs by: Kelly Bazely