Why Are So Many Celebs Wearing Their Bikinis Upside Down?

Sooooo can someone please explain to me why all my fave celebs just magically ~forgot~ how to tie their bikini tops? I mean, seriously—the upside down bikini trend is becoming so normalized that I actually got confused when I saw someone wearing their swimsuit top the correct way. I avoided the look all last year when it wasn’t as popular, but now that spring and summer 2021 loom nearer, I think I need to reconsider and really give this trend a fair try.

Oh, you haven’t seen it? Safe to say you’re not a loyal KUWTK fan, then. Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are just two of the celebs that have taken to Instagram to show off traditional string bikinis styled in not-so-traditional ways. Rather than tie their tops at the nape of the neck and around the back, they’ve opted to flip their bikini tops upside down, then secure them as described. Why? I truly have no idea, other than an insatiable desire to show off cleavage, I guess.

I don’t mean to sound like a hater; both sisters look absolutely smokin’ hot in their re-styled bikinis—so it’s no surprise the look is catching on. Apparently, the only way to fully commit to Hot Girl Summer 2021 (Besides wearing a mask and protecting others, which is incredibly sexy, if you ask me!) is to flip over your bikini top and pray to the heavens it doesn’t untie before you get a good Instagram photo.

The one thing I really do love about this look? You don’t need to buy a new suit with a trendy silhouette. Just take that string bikini that’s been in your closet since high school and tie it a little differently! While the Kar-Jenners do a full 180-flip, other string bikini wizards have played around and created multiple different ways to re-tie the classic triangle top. Basically, if you do it any way other than the norm, you’re on-trend.

Oh—you don’t have a trusty string bikini on standby? Babe, it’s all good. Read on to shop our top five faves so you can give this look a try come summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Nude Beach

The neutrals trend is hot for summer, but if you don’t want to actually look naked, go for a string bikini that has a hint of shimmer for some contrast. The L*Space Brittany Bikini Top and Lennox Bottoms should do the trick.

2. White Hot

There’s just something about a white bikini that’s ultra-sexy. With a bomb tan? You’ll be styling up the Frankie’s Bikinis Sky Ribbed Triangle Top and matching Shea Ribbed Bottoms a million different ways.

3. Zebra Print

A patterned swimsuit is always eye-catching, and Solid & Striped is really selling this year’s hottest animal print with the Tenley Zebra Jacquard Top and matching Tenley Bottoms.

4. Cheetah Girl

If zebra isn’t for you, go with classic leopard print, courtesy of Good American. Plus, Khloé’s suits are definitely fair game when styling this Kardashian-loved trend! Give the Hi-Hi Tanga Top and Hi-Hi Tanga Bottoms a whirl.

5. Lilac Velvet

Superdown’s Chantel Jeffries collab has some seriously cute swimwear, like this velvety Violet String Bikini Top and matching bottoms.