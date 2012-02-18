Upgrade/Downgrade: RPatz Hairless, Jason Segel Slims Down

Much like Project Runway, Hollywood men run the same hotness barometer; one day you’re in and the next day you’re out. And in the case of Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson and How I Met Your Mother‘s Jason Segel, only one is looking super-cute these days (and it’s not the one who’s extra-sparkly).

While RPatz deemed fit to shave off his glorious head of hair just in time for the premiere of his new flick, Bel Ami in Germany, Segel managed to show off a little skin and demonstrate a definite down-size in a cheeky pic he posted on Twitter on Friday.

“Sometimes work is strange,” he tweeted after posting a pic of himself (as what appears to be Peter Pan). And having seen the man full-frontal in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, we can safetly attest to the fact that he’s dropped some weight in all the right places (though we love him either way — after all, if some girl on YouTube can score a date with him, why can’t we?).

Pattinson, on the other hand, isn’t doing himself any favors. While Twihards might stubbornly insist he’s still hot, we suggest he might want to rethink this whole look before the next Twilight movie comes out. After all, it’s one thing to play undead – it’s another to look like you just crawled out of a crypt.