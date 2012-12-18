Want: An Updated Sweatshirt With A Modern Metallic Front

What: Club Monaco’s updated twist on a classic sweatshirt with a slightly futuristic metallic front.

Why: Not only are sweatshirts one of the season’s biggest trends, but there’s something extra-stylish about the sporty staple reinterpreted to be slightly more elevated.

How: We’d dress this particular sweatshirt up with a slim pencil skirt (as seen above) and a cool pair of black ankle boots, or dress it down with a basic pair of skinny jeans and a basic black overcoat. Tres chic either way!

Ainslie Sweatshirt, $89.50; at Club Monaco