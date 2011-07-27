UPDATED: Proenza Schouler Gets Investment From Theory Owner

It’s official, Proenza Schouler has received a large investment by Andrew Rosen and John Howard, as rumored after Permira finalized the sale of its stake in the company. Now, we just need to and see all of the fun new, pretty wares they can come up with now that they got a little cash infusion. Fragrance anyone? [WWD]

From July 27:

The Times has the 411 on the inner business workings of Proenza Schouler who bought low, sold high, cut their losses… you know what I’m saying. The paper reports, “A European private-equity firm is expected to sell its shares in the design house Proenza Schouler to a group of New York investors led by John Howard, the chief executive of Irving Place Capital, and Andrew Rosen, a seasoned garment industry executive behind Theory and Helmut Lang.”

There’s little doubt that Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s designs are fashion girl favorites and the PS1 basically reignited the “it” bag trend that died during the last recession. So what will this sale mean in the big picture for the brand? Taking into consideration the business prowess of Howard and Rosen, The Times speculates that the boys will get involved in more money making ventures and make more awesome stuff with their name on it like, “jeans… leather goods, including shoes, and eyewear.”

Given that Andrew Rosen also shocked the fashion world by hiring Olivier Theyskens at Theory, there’s no telling what kind of collaborations he could cook up. In other words, this sale, which is rumored to go through as early as Friday, would mean more money for Proenza Schouler and more Proenza Schouler for us. Win, win.