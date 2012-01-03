Update! Jason Wu For Target Is Confirmed

As we previously reported, on the heels of Marni for Target (which debuts on January 19th), what was previously alleged is now officially confirmed as the latest collab to hit the trendy chain: Jason Wu for Target.

The designer plans to make the budget-friendly line truly his own. Jason Wu won’t stray far from his roots, as it will reflect his nod to feminine looks as well as his signature 60’s silhouettes.

According to Womens Wear Daily, the affordable prices will range from $19.99 to $59.99 for apparel, and $19.99 to $49.99 for accessories including handbags and scarves. The highly anticipated capsule collection will hit stores February 5th — which means if it’s anything like the Missoni for Target madness that took place, then you’d better line up around oh say, two days in advance?

From the promising looks in the clip, we think lining up early will totally be worth the wait.