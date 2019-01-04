25 Exciting Movies to Look Forward to in 2019, from ‘Lion King’ to ‘Captain Marvel’

Scroll To See More Images

From live-action Disney films, like Lion King and Aladdin, to exciting superhero movies, like Captain Marvel and Shazam!, there are a lot of upcoming new movies to look forward to in 2019. With how many sequels, adaptations and reboots happening in 2019, the new year is about to be the year of nostalgia. Whether you were a ’90s kid who grew up on the magic of Disney or someone who’s waited 20-plus years for a remake of Charlie’s Angels, 2019 is filled with exciting cinema.

Of course, the year won’t only be reboots and sequels (though there are a lot of them). There are a lot of original movies to look forward to to, like Quentin Tarantino’s Leonardo DiCaprio-starring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Tom Hanks’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, a Oscar-baity drama about the life and career of Mr. Rogers. Whether you’re into can’t-take-your-eyes-off-the-screen actions movies or looking for a sentimental tear-jerker (reminder: there’s a movie about Mr. Rogers), 2019 will be sure to satisfy your cinema-loving hearts.

And so, in anticipation of another exciting year of films, we’ve rounded up the most anticipated movies to look forward to in 2019. Find out what’s coming to a theatre near you ahead.

Glass (January 9)

M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass is the third installment in his Unbreakable franchise. The film brings together three super-villains—Bruce Willis’s The Overseer and Samuel L. Jackson’s Mr. Glass from 2000’s Unbreakable and James McAvoy’s The Beast from 2016’s Split—for a psychological thriller filled with twists and scares. Sarah Paulson joins the franchise as a psychiatrist for three men who believe they have powers, like super strength, super intelligence and animal-like abilities.

Captain Marvel (March 8)

The first female-led film in Marvel’s cinematic universe, Captain Marvel follows Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, who finds herself with powers, super strength, energy projection and flight, after her DNA becomes infused with that of an alien race known as the Kree following an accident. The film follows Carol’s transformation into one of the galaxy’s mightiest heroes: Captain Marvel. Expect cameos from fan-favorite Marvel characters, like Nick Fury and Phil Coulson, along the way.

Us (March 15)

Following his success with 2017’s Get Out, director Jordan Peele will return in 2019 with another twist-filled psychological horror when a family’s vacation is cut short after a group of home invaders knock on their door. The twist? The invaders look exactly like them. The film stars Winston Duke and Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o as parents to two children, who must escape serial killers who look and think just like them.

Dumbo (March 29)

Sixty-eight years after Disney’s 1941 animated film, Dumbo will return in 2019 with a live-action remake. Directed by Tim Burton, the film will Collin Farrell as a war veteran and former circus star who takes in a newborn elephant. Problems start when a ruthless and money-hungry entrepreneur, played by Michael Keaton, comes and buys the circus that Dumbo is at, with plans to exploit the circus’s animals for more cash.

Shazam! (April 5)

DC Comics will return in 2019 with another superhero film centered on Billy Batson, a boy who’s given powers by an ancient wizard that transforms him into an adult with superpowers. The trick for the transformation? He must say the wizard’s name, Shazam. Zachary Levi stars as Billy as an adult, while Disney Channel star Asher Angel stars as him as a preteen. The film also stars It‘s Jack Dylan Grazer as Billy’s comic-relief brother and best friend, Freddy.

Pet Sematary (April 5)

Stephen King fans will recognize this film based on the horror author’s 1983 novel of the same name. The film follows a doctor who moves out of the big city to the country with his family. There, he discovers that his family has moved to a pet cemetery, where creatures who are laid to rest can come back to life. After his son is killed in a car accident, the doctor buries him in the cemetery. As expected, the boy is resurrected, but something is horrifically wrong.

Avengers: Endgame (April 26)

The last installment of the Avengers franchise, Avengers: Endgame picks up where its predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War, left off: with half of the universe’s creatures wiped out by Thanos. As expected, the film follows the surviving Avengers, including Black Widow, Captain America and Thor, and their mission to bring back to the population that was annihilated. The film’s first trailer surprises with scenes of Ant-Man and Hawkeye, who were noticeably missing from Infinity War and will likely play an important part in saving the universe.

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (May 10)

The first live-action Pokémon film, Pokémon: Detective Pikachu follows Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Detective Pikachu, a talking Pikachu who is tasked with uncovering the mystery around his detective partner Harry Goodman’s death. Newcomer Justice Smith stars as Tim Goodman, Harry’s son who is also the only person who can understand Pikachu.

Aladdin (May 24)

Following in the success of other live-action Disney films, like Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin will see its turn in 2019. The film stars Will Smith as a genie, who is freed from his lamp by a street rat named Aladdin. In return, the genie grants Aladdin three wishes—the first of which is to become rich and royal. Power Rangers‘ Naomi Scott will star as Jasmine, a princess Aladdin becomes smitten with and uses his wishes to woo.

Dark Phoenix (June 7)

Set in 1992, five years after the events of X-Men: Apocalypse, Dark Phoenix follows the X-Men as they go on missions as national heroes. Problems start when a solar flare hits the team on a mission, and Jean Grey, a telekinetic mutant played by Sophie Turner, loses control of her powers and unleashing the Phoenix, a dangerous split personality.

Men in Black: International (June 14)

Seven years after the third Men in Black movie, the franchise will return in 2019 with Men in Black: International, a spin-off of the series staring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson as two special agents who must save the world from unknown terrorists.

Toy Story 4 (June 21)

Fans who thought 2010’s Toy Story 3 would be the last of the series were wrong. The beloved Pixar franchise will return in 2019 with a fourth movie, following fan-favorite characters like Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Bo Peep, as they embark on a road trip after befriending a new toy like Forky. The movie will pick up after the end of Toy Story 3, when the toys’ original owner, Andy, gave them away to a toddler named Bonnie.

Spider-Man: Far From Home (July 5)

The second in Marvel’s rebooted Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: Far From Home follows the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, with its hero, Peter Parker, embarking on a summer vacation to Europe with some of his friends. While abroad, trouble ensues when a group named the Elementals attack. To defeat them, Spider-Man finds an ally in an unlikely sidekick, Mysterio, a super-villain played by Jake Gyllenhaal who is recruited to help the hero by Nick Fury.

The Lion King (July 19)

Fifteen years after Disney’s animated film, The Lion King will return in 2019 with a star-studded live-action remake. The film, which stars Hollywood names like Beyoncé, Donald Glover and Seth Rogan, follows a lion cub name Simba who watches his dad be trampled to death by a stampede of wildebeest. Unbeknownst to Simba, the stampede was caused by his own uncle, Scar, so that he could take the throne.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (July 26)

This anticipated Quentin Tarantino film stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, a B-list TV actor and a longtime stunt double, who embark on a journey to make a name for themselves in Hollywood. Taking place at the time of Charles Manson murders, the film also stars Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, an actress murdered to death by Manson’s followers.

It: Chapter Two (September 6)

After the events of 2017’s It, a horror about seven children who are haunted by demonic clown, It: Chapter Two follows the same characters 27 years in the future as adults. Set in 2016, the sequel, starring Jessica Chastain and James McAvoy, tells the story of Stephen King’s It and how the same ragtag group of kids, known as the Loser’s Club, are still being haunted by the same demon 27 years later.

Downton Abbey (September 20)

Four years after the end of the BBC TV series, Downton Abbey will return in 2019 with a film starring many of the series’ fan-favorite characters. The British historical period drama follows the lives of the Crawley family, an aristocratic household in Yorkshire, and their domestic servants.

Joker (October 4)

The Joker’s origin story will be told in this 2019 film, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the iconic Gotham villain. The film will follow Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, a failed stand-up comedian who turns to life of crime after being driven insane. The 1981-set film also stars Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Frances Conroy.

The Goldfinch (October 11)

Donna Tartt’s The Goldfinch will be made into a movie in 2019 starring Ansel Elgort as Theodore Decker, young man who survived a terrorist bombing at an art museum as a child. The story Theodore as he wrestles with memories of the attack, which killed his mother, and a new life with a deadbeat father that eventually leads him to become involved in art forgeries.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (October 18)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood follows Matthew Rhys as Lloyd Vogel, a journalist who is begrudgingly tasked with writing a profile on beloved television icon, Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks. The film follows the character’s relationship an how Lloyd’s life is ever-changed after his encounter with Mr. Rogers.

Charlie’s Angels (November 1)

Charlie’s Angels will be rebooted yet again in 2019 with a fresh cast, starring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as a crime-fighting trio. The movie will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also stars in a supporting role. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before breakout Noah Centineo is also attached to the film.

Frozen 2 (November 22)

Little is known about Frozen 2, the sequel to Disney’s smash 2013 film, Frozen. So far, Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel are confirmed to reprise their respective roles of Princess Anna and Elsa—the latter of whom has powers to control ice and temperature. Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown are also attached in undisclosed roles.

Star Wars: Episode IX (December 20)

The Star Wars franchise will return with episode nine in 2019, picking up from the events last seen in 2017’s The Last Jedi. Daisy Ridley’s Rey, Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren, John Boyega’s Finn and Oscar Isaac’s Poe will also return. J.J. Abrams, who has directed the past several Star Wars movies, will also serve as director for Episode IX.

Cats (December 20)

Andrew Lloyd Weber’s musical Cats will be made into a movie in 2019. The film, based on a story about a tribe of cats must decide which lucky feline will ascend into heaven and be reborn, stars Hollywood names like Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, James Corden and Idris Elba. The film will also be directed by Tom Hooper and will be Hooper’s second musical film since 2012’s Les Miserables.

Little Women (December 25)

Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women will be remade in 2019. The film, starring Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Emma Watson, follows the lives of four sisters living in 1860s Massachusetts. The film will also be written and directed by the Oscar-nominated Greta Gerwig, who last directed 2017’s Lady Bird.