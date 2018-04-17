10 New and Upcoming Celebrity Fashion Lines We Can’t Wait to Shop

It’s undeniable that celebrities such as Rihanna, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B are known for their enviable street style and Pinterest-worthy fashion choices. Each woman has a distinct style of her own that inspires hundreds of fans to re-create their outfits and dress exactly like them. And though we can’t exactly steal every item from these famous ladies’ designer-filled closets, we can at least come close to their personal style with their exciting new fashion lines.
Ahead, we’re rounding up the celebrity fashion lines—both upcoming and recently released—that we can’t wait to splurge on. From a pop star’s highly anticipated lingerie line to a rapper’s streetwear collection with an Instagram-favorite clothing company, these celebrity fashion lines are worth the excuse to online shop, and let’s be real, watch your bank account dwindle. Stock your closets with these celebrity-designed clothes.
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie has walked the runway for designers such as Dolce & Gabbana, Phillip Plein, and Chanel. But really, her modeling career was a ploy to learn more about the fashion industry. In an interview with People, the 19-year-old revealed that she's working on her very own streetwear line, thanks to her experience in modeling.
“I started modeling just because I wanted to study designers, and then I started doing well and making money so I just continued doing it,” she said. “But my ultimate goal has always been to take in everything that I’ve learned from the designers and [design] myself with my line one day.”
Though Richie didn't reveal any details about her upcoming fashion line, such as when it will be released or what it will look like, if we know anything about Richie's street style, expect her line to include a lot of bright colors and slouchy, comfortable fits.
“I’m actually working on it right now. It’s a fashion line. It’s going to be exclusively mine, and it’s going to be streetwear. My style,” she said. “I’ve been talking about it for years, and we’re finally working on it. It’s really exciting.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Cardi B
After years of doing spon con for Fashion Nova, Cardi B announced in April that she will be releasing a clothing collection with the company in the fall. “I want to let y’all know that I’m very excited to announce to you that I am designing my very own fashion line with Fashion Nova," she said in an Instagram video. They are giving me good quality everything for my fall collection. And I’m so excited to share with ya. I’m so excited to see women dress beautiful, very fashionably, and let’s wait for the fall!”
Though little is known about Cardi's clothing collection, she assured in an interview with Apple Music Beats 1 that it will be affordable. If we know anything about Cardi's style, her collection will include a lot of loud prints, form-fitting clothes, and luxe items that could work for the club or a nice dinner out.
“I know that a lot of people cannot afford expensive shit. Nobody got $400, $500 for a damn shirt, so everything's going to be affordable,” Cardi said. “I want people to look good, to look high end with a good budget price, and this is the perfect opportunity. So I'm excited about that.” She added: “It’s gonna be crazy because it’s what I like.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Following the success of her handbag collection with Coach, Selena Gomez is putting back on her designing hat for a clothing collection with the brand. The collection, which is due in the fall, will include ready-to-wear clothing, outerwear, as well as accessories such as more purses and small leather goods. Little is known about Gomez's Coach collection, but from the teaser she shared on Instagram, it will likely include lace, lightweight and airy clothes, and other pieces that emulate Gomez's classy and sophisticated personal style.
“Getting to create my own collection with Stuart has been such a fun process, and I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on over the past several months,” Gomez said in a press release, describing the line with phrases like "unapologetically confident" and "powerful feminine spirit."
Photo:
Getty Images
Rihanna
On the heels of her massive success with Fenty Beauty, Rihanna is going into business mode again—this time, for a lingerie line. According to Women's Wear Daily, the singer recently signed a deal with TechStyle Fashion Group (the same company behind Kate Hudson’s Fabletics) for a lingerie line. Though no launch date has been announced, WWD reported that Rihanna and TechStyle have been working on the line for more than a year, suggesting that the collection could come out any day now. Not much is known about the designs Rihanna is planning, but with the success of Fenty Beauty, we trust whatever she's selling.
Photo:
Getty Images
Eva Longoria
With friends like Victoria Beckham, it only made sense that Eva Longoria would eventually try her hand at fashion design too. In late February, the "Desperate Housewives" actress announced a 19-piece clothing line with HSN, which went on sale in late March, and ranged from a $29 graphic tee to a $109 printed crepe jumpsuit. The collection follows Longoria's first fashion line, Eva Longoria Collection, in 2016.
In terms of clothes, Longoria's HSN collection runs the gamut from casual clothes and streetwear to higher-end items, such as a $129 trench coat. “I don’t have a favorite baby, but I am obsessed with a good jumpsuit because you don’t need to think. It’s just a belt and shoes and you’re out the door,” Longoria told WWD.
Photo:
Getty Images
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara, a longtime vegan, announced in February that she was designing a vegan fashion line with her best friend, Sara Schloat. The line, named Hiraeth, stays away from all animal-derived materials, such as leather, silk, wool, and cashmere. Per Mara's style, the collection includes several dark and moody pieces, including faux-leather pants, a harness, and a few turtlenecks.
“With clothing, [no one knows] who made their clothes, or where were they made, or what they’re made out of,” Mara told Vogue. “People are not at all aware of those things.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Bella Thorne
After secretly announcing her upcoming makeup line in an Instagram comment, Bella Thorne silently dropped her apparel line, Filthy Fangs, in early April. The collection stays true to Thorne's gritty, grungy style with hoodies and T-shirts printed with lips, pierced tongues, and slogans such as "Bitch I'm Bella Thorne."
Photo:
Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya is known for turning heads on the red carpet, so it was only a matter of time until she released her own clothing line. In March, the actress dropped an affordable 50-piece collection with the millennial-favorite clothing site Boohoo. The line, which ranges in price from $11 to $76, includes items such as crop tops, bell-bottom jeans, athleisurewear, and figure-hugging dresses.
“I know my fans, and I know what’s important to them,” Zendaya told WWD. “They are chic, fashion-forward and love clothes, but like most people, wanna be able to ball on a budget. So I felt this was a perfect fit, to help them choose some easy pieces that aren’t just ‘trendy’ but also attainable.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo is a bona fide fashion influencer, so it comes as no surprise that she has her own clothing line. In late March, Culpo announced a capsule collection with Revolve. The line stays true to Culpo's sporty-yet-chic style with slouchy sweaters, structured jumpsuits, and bold track jackets.
“My point of view when I was designing this was that I wanted the clothing to be wearable,” Culpo told WWD. “I wanted it to be timeless. I wanted to make people feel confident and express themselves.”
Photo:
Getty Images
Kendall & Kylie Jenner
Kendall and Kylie Jenner have designed lines for brands such as TopShop and PacSun in the past. But their most recent fashion venture is a swimsuit line with Revolve. The line, which is their second with Revolve, includes several bold-printed and bright-colored swimsuits, ranging from cutout one-pieces to "Baywatch"-esque bikinis.
Photo:
Getty Images