17 Celebrity Weddings We Can’t Wait to See in 2019—or Sooner

2018 has been a good year for love (at least, on the red carpet). Tons of our favorite A-listers have gone public with their partners, gotten engaged or even had children! And what’s better than that, you ask?

Weddings. The answer is weddings.

That’s right. If 2018 is the year of celebrity love, then 2019 is bound to be full of celebrity weddings! (And we’re pretty sure that’s actual math.) So if you’re a sucker for red-carpet romance, you’ve come to the right place. Because, well… same.

Since the only thing we’re daydreaming about is just how fab our fave stars are going to look walking down the aisle, we’ve compiled a list of celebrity weddings we’d love to see in 2019—or sooner. Some of these couples have been wedding-planning for months. Some of these couples aren’t even engaged. Regardless, we’re still excited for their nuptials. And did we mention that we called Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement before it actually happened? Did we predict that or simply put it out into the universe? Either way, they should be thanking us, because we take full credit.