17 Celebrity Weddings We Can’t Wait to See in 2019—or Sooner

2018 has been a good year for love (at least, on the red carpet). Tons of our favorite A-listers have gone public with their partners, gotten engaged or even had children! And what’s better than that, you ask?
Weddings. The answer is weddings.
That’s right. If 2018 is the year of celebrity love, then 2019 is bound to be full of celebrity weddings! (And we’re pretty sure that’s actual math.) So if you’re a sucker for red-carpet romance, you’ve come to the right place. Because, well… same.
Since the only thing we’re daydreaming about is just how fab our fave stars are going to look walking down the aisle, we’ve compiled a list of celebrity weddings we’d love to see in 2019—or sooner. Some of these couples have been wedding-planning for months. Some of these couples aren’t even engaged. Regardless, we’re still excited for their nuptials. And did we mention that we called Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement before it actually happened? Did we predict that or simply put it out into the universe? Either way, they should be thanking us, because we take full credit.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande, 25, and Pete Davidson, 24, began dating only a few weeks after they both ended long-term relationships with other people. Then, one month after making it "Instagram official," the two were reportedly engaged. Shortly thereafter, they both publicly confirmed the news. (Is your head spinning yet?)
Now, fans are speculating that the pair might wed on August 4, 2018, to honor Davidson's late father (8418 was the firefighter's badge number, and he died in 9/11). Ari, Petey, if you're reading this—we want to see the wedding in 2019, at the absolute latest. Do you hear us? We can't wait forever!
We just know Grande is going to throw the most gorgeous wedding. We predict lots of sparkles, a lush ballgown, and maybe even a song or two sung by the bride herself (not to mention a star-studded guest list). If it's not televised, we will find a way to sneak in.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin were kind enough to give us yet another whirlwind romance for today's list. Despite their long-term friendship, the two only officially dated for a short amount of time before Bieber popped the question in the Bahamas in July. They've dated casually before, but nothing compares to their relationship today.
Sources close to the pair say they want a smallish wedding in Canada, New York or Los Angeles, but we're holding out hope for something a little more glam. (After all, these two are practically American royalty. Can we get some fireworks up in here?) So far, the only thing we know is that Baldwin's bridal party will be star-studded.
Bieber recently teased that the wedding may come sooner than we thought, implying that the big day might come before he drops any more new music! Stay tuned, everyone.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott have been dating for just over a year, and welcomed their baby girl, Stormi, this February. The couple isn't married... at least, to anyone's confirmed knowledge. However, rumors of a secret wedding swirled a few months ago when Jenner revealed a "JW" ring on that finger (Scott's birth name is Jacques Webster).
Unfortunately, Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods shares those initials—which Jenner was quick to point out on social media—so we're still in the dark. But we hope it hasn't happened yet, because we want to see the whole thing go down; if Jenner's baby shower is any indication of how #extra the wedding will be, we're sold.
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
Heiress Paris Hilton met actor Chris Zylka at an Oscars party eigh years ago. But it wasn't until 2016 that the pair reconnected, ultimately leading to their own fairy-tale ending.
Both Hilton and Zylka have been engaged before, but their over-the-top mushy behavior suggests that this time, it's for good. (Hilton favors the word "love" over all others when she talks about her fiancé.)
If there's one wedding we expect to be a total banger, it's this one. We wouldn't be surprised to see dancers gyrating in oversized cages above the dance floor, explosive sparklers on the cake, A-list performers and a jaw-dropping gown. (And yet, we think those might be understatements.)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra followed Grande and Davidson's lead by getting engaged only a few short weeks after going public with their relationship (although neither Jonas nor Chopra has confirmed the news). The two are, however, very serious—they even flew to India so Jonas could meet Chopra's parents, before jet-setting to London for some quality time with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Apparently, the proposal took place in July, while the two were in London, and sources close to the royal family say that Meghan Markle (an old friend of Chopra's) is "very excited" for the soon-to-be-married couple.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
If you wrote it all down, the timeline of this relationship might be longer than War and Peace. But we're your friends, so we'll sum it up in a few sentences.
Back in 2009, the pair met on the set of The Last Song, a Nicholas Sparks film. They began dating almost a year later and were famously on and off between 2010 and 2011. In 2012, they announced their engagement, and Cyrus says that her wedding "has to be perfect... like a soundtrack in a movie."
Toward the end of 2013 (which we now call "the dark ages"), a rep confirmed that Cyrus and Hemsworth called off their engagement. But we didn't dwell in the depths of our despair for too long, because in the beginning of 2016, they reunited for the last time, confirming that the engagement was back on. Since then, despite breakup rumors, the couple has been going strong.
We at StyleCaster would like to point out that if Cyrus and Hemsworth got married in 2019, we would forgive 2018 for being a hot mess. Thank you.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
Princess Eugenie and nightclub manager Jack Brooksbank met and fell in love back in 2010. After attending myriad royal events as a couple throughout the years, Brooksbank proposed in January 2018... without a ring. Because he (being a total genius—why didn't we think of this) didn't want to choose one until the princess "had signed off on it."
The couple is set to marry on October 12, 2018, so we're getting our wish (TG). Hopefully, their wedding will be just as spectacular as Prince Harry's to Meghan Markle. Now, if only the rest of these celebs would kindly follow suit...
Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon
If you're a fan of The Bachelor franchise, these people are your Jelena... sort of. Back in 2015, the two met on Paradise, and Iaconetti was head over heels for Haibon. The feeling was not mutual, to say the least.
The two remained friends throughout the years and finally reconnected romantically for the last time in May of 2018. By June, they were engaged! We're pretty sure all of Bachelor Nation let out a sigh of relief when it finally happened.
For the wedding, we're expecting tons of former Bach contestants—plus, we're kiiind of hoping it's televised, considering every other part of their relationship was. Now that we feel like we're a part of the relationship, it's only fair that they bring us along to the festivities!
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Koko and Thompson first sparked romance rumors back in 2016. In December of 2017, Kardashian confirmed some big news that had formerly only been speculation: She was pregnant with Thompson's child!
When Kardashian was nine months pregnant, disaster struck: News broke of Thompson cheating on her not once but twice. She refused to comment to news outlets and gave birth just days later.
Honestly, we're not thrilled about the cheating scandal, and by no means do we think she "should" marry Thompson. But sources close to the KarJenners say that the couple is in therapy, and if he makes her happy, all is well. We're just hoping for an incredible wedding—televised on E!, of course.
Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty
Back in the day, YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous (also known as Giselle Loren Lazzarato) dated only men. But then, she met billionaire oil heiress Nats Getty, and everything changed. Lazzarato fell madly in love with Getty, and the two began dating in 2016.
In March of 2018, the couple got engaged, in what is likely to be the most beautiful and emotional event of the year. Getty flew Lazzarato to a Parisian castle to pop the question (surrounded by friends and family), and when Lazzarato said yes, fireworks lit up the sky.
Seeing as Getty is a billionaire heiress, we have to assume that the wedding will be phenomenal. And seeing as Lazzarato is a YouTuber, we have to assume it'll be vlogged. We can hardly wait!
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima
About a year after Kardashian's split from ex Scott Disick back in 2015, she and 25-year-old Younes Bendjima began dating. They've been going strong ever since—rarely any drama for this mom of three!
This June, the two embarked on a romantic getaway to Italy. We're not going to lie—we were hoping he'd pop the question! How cute would that be? Unfortunately, we weren't so lucky. But we're definitely keeping our eyes and ears open. Any Kardashian wedding will be one for the books.
Camila Cabello and Matthew Hussey
Singer Camila Cabello is dating Cosmo heartthrob and relationship expert Matthew Hussey in what may very well be the biggest upset this year for anyone who reads the mag religiously. Reportedly, the two are very much in love, although any PDA from the couple is rare.
Since the two started dating, Cabello has been literally glowing in interviews—and we can only assume it's because she's on cloud nine. "I am really, really happy…. I feel like I've never been happier in my life," she says of the relationship.
If anyone can throw an ultra-romantic wedding, it's probably dating coach Matthew Hussey. Imagine.
John Cena and Nikki Bella
John Cena and Nikki Bella have had their ups and downs since they first started dating back in 2012. (Whoa.) Some of these may be due to Cena's obsession with legal contracts and arrangements. (He made Bella sign a 75-page agreement before they moved in together.)
In 2017, Bella admitted to news outlets that she was devastated that Cena wasn't interested in having children, and hoped he'd change his mind. Later the same year, he popped the question in front of nearly 100,000 fans at a wrestling match, and everyone let out a sigh of relief. But we weren't calm for long. They called off their wedding in April 2018.
Luckily, in May, the pair reunited, and in June, Cena publicly declared that he'd love to be a dad! So, for now, at least, all is well. At this point, we're just hoping for an ultra-glam wrestler wedding featuring tons of WWE guests and some amazing wardrobe choices.
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
Is there anyone more romantic than Ed Sheeran? Apparently, he rang in the New Year by proposing to his girlfriend, Cherry Seaborn, and she said yes! (Wouldn't you, if you'd heard him sing?)
We imagine their wedding will be quiet and romantic, and we're hoping Sheeran writes a song for it. If he sings his vows, tell everyone that you heard it here first!
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich
Glee's Lea Michele started dating her now-fiancé Zandy Reich in 2017. They'd already known each other for a while, and Michele was apparently a fan of his clothing line.
In April 2018, Reich popped the question on the beach—and you simply cannot look at the ring without going blind. We're serious. How does she lift her hand with that thing on? We have no clue. But one thing we do know is that her wedding will be star-studded, if it's anything like her July engagement party.
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner
Supermodel Karlie Kloss and businessman Joshua Kushner have been dating for six years. And yes—that's Kushner like Jared Kushner.
Kloss and Kushner's relationship has been exceedingly private for all of those years, partly because Kloss "hates talking about it." But, luckily, she was generous enough to share the news with her fans via Instagram this July—they finally got engaged! She even converted to Judaism for him. "Yes a million times over," she captioned the photo.
We're assuming at least one VS Angel will be in attendance. Prepare for a #hawt bridal party!
Camila Mendes and Victor Houston
Camila Mendes, being the chill AF girl she is, probably doesn't like this speculation. (Sorry, Cami—we just love you!) But she's dating a totally normal, regular human being, named Victor Houston, who's not a celeb, so obviously we're obsessed with her relationship! How are we supposed to know anything about her beau if he doesn't cover GQ like everyone else?
The pair knows each other from high school, but only recently reconnected to start dating. And honestly, we're very in love with this couple, despite not knowing them personally. If Mendes were to marry the boy, we'd be thrilled for her. #Chill. #Girls. #Only.
