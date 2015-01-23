Editor’s Pick: Up Your Denim Game With a Pair of Suspender Jeans

Denim overalls have had a huge renaissance over the last few years, with bloggers like Leandra Medine of Man Repeller to Blair Eadie of Atlantic-Pacific championing the look, and inspiring a whole new generation of overall wearers.

However, if you’re looking for a fresh, slightly more modern take on the trend, check out Paige denim’s new Philippa style—boyfriend jeans with built-in suspenders.

The newly-launched silhouette comes in three color variations, and they’ll look just as cool layered over anything from a Breton striped T-shirt, or a bold print blouse. Basically, the options are pretty much limitless, and we’ll be dreaming of the many ways to style these bad boys until they find their way into our closet.

Paige Philippa jeans; $259; available at paige.com.