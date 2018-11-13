16 Instagram-Worthy Destinations to Visit While They’re Still Underrated

When you love to travel, you quickly learn that a ton of other people do, too. And while bumping into other tourists can be part of the fun (so many countries, cultures and coincidences happen when talking to fellow travelers!), many jet-setters end up wishing they could find a spot or two with a few more locals and fewer out-of-towners. (Nothing cramps an idyllic Instagram like a selfie stick wandering into the shot.)

Thankfully, there are tons of underrated destinations that haven’t yet made it onto the hotspot radar—meaning you can actually escape to them, enjoy not-so-crowded spaces and snap tons of tourist-free photos.

Whether you’re into traversing mountains, hot springs and mud volcanoes, or whether you prefer visiting monasteries, sitting by the ocean and doing a little whale-watching, we can just about guarantee there’s an understated travel destination (or two!) waiting to be discovered.

Ahead, you’ll find 16 underrated travel destinations practically begging to be added to your to-visit list. It doesn’t matter if you prefer domestic or international travel, either, because all kind of travel destinations are on offer in the following slideshow.

Originally posted on SheKnows.