19 Up-and-Coming Fashion Bloggers You Need to Follow Now

Looking for some new fashion inspiration for 2018, or need someone new to Insta-stalk during down time between holiday events? (Because, real talk, way too many of us are boredom-stalking exes or co-workers.) We rounded up 19 of our favorite up-and-coming fashion bloggers that you need to follow, like immediately.

Check out these bloggers—some of whom just started and are already taking over the scene, some of whom are veterans we just can’t get enough of. Also, did we mention that these ladies are total badass boss babes? They work full-time jobs, run side hustles, curate Pinterest-worthy pictures, and many seem to do most or all of it in heels.

It was hard narrowing the list down to just 19, but we feel like we found a blogger to fit everyone’s personal style—from the boho babe and Parisian traveler to the classic New Yorker and feminine floral fiend. Ahead, click through our top picks for fashion bloggers you definitely need to keep your eye on in 2018.