6 Women on Why They Skipped the Traditional Wedding Dress

Lauren Kaelin & Jen Mecum

"It was a gay wedding, and as we were planning and talking about it, it was important to us that we really unpacked all of the traditions and not just accept things for what they were. We didn't have like our parents walk us down the aisle; we both decided to wear engagement rings; the wearing-white thing was weird, because it's supposed to represent virginity, and I was like, 'I don't know, we've lived together for two years, so it seems a little misleading.' But it felt like something I wouldn't normally wear, and like something I'm not necessarily going to wear again—and there's something special about walking around on the day of your wedding and having people know that you're going to get married. I didn't know that I was going to love that as much as I did.

My wife got her suit at Bindle & Keep—her best friends gifted her a suit for our wedding, so she went all out. She got a midnight-blue tux with a shawl collar—all made to her measurements—and we both felt so good and so much like ourselves—I hope that comes through in our pictures."